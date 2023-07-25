Five years in jail for man after argument led to fatal stabbing on berm

A homicide investigation has been launched in Albany, on Auckland's North Shore, after a man died while being taken to hospital following an incident in Vinewood Road.

A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he stabbed and killed a man with a fishing knife a during a heated, late-night argument.

Chao Chen, 32, had previously been found guilty of manslaughter after facing a charge of murder of Lele He at the High Court at Auckland.

Chen drove to confront He outside a friend’s Albany home on December 12, 2022, when the argument took place, a court heard.

The two had previously exchanged a number of heated phone calls and social media messages after an alleged sleight at a dinner the previous night.

When Chen arrived at the property the two argued on the grass verge, including some pushing and shoving.

At one stage Chen went back to his car and took a knife from his fishing kit and brought it back to the confrontation, where another friend took it off him.

At one point Chen turned to leave but, according to court documents, a comment made by Le upset him so much that he grabbed the knife from his friend and stabbed He in the shoulder.

The knife severed an artery in He’s chest cavity, and he died on the way to hospital.

Justice Geoffrey Venning said while Chen had displayed genuine remorse, he had also brought a knife to an altercation where he knew the other man was unarmed.

He also said while Chen was provoked to a limited degree, he also actively engaged in the argument for “quite some time”.

But Venning said Chen had shown genuine remorse.

“You clearly understand the seriousness of what you have done and you said, “It is not just about me and the victim, it is about our two families being changed forever,’” Venning said.

He also noted that Chen had no previous conviction, here or in China.

Chen was given discounts for an early offer to plead guilty to manslaughter, the remorse he showed and his lack of previous convictions.

Venning arrived at a five-year prison sentence with no minimum parole period.