Life imprisonment for Head Hunter who shot and killed ex-partner and father

Eliza Trubuhovich was shot dead by her ex-partner in July 2022.

Patched Head Hunter gang member Mikaere Puata-Chaney​ was only at his former partner’s home for three minutes. But in those minutes he dragged Eliza Trubuhovich​ from her home, first killing her dad, and then repeatedly shooting her, before killing Rocka the dog.

Now he’ll spend at least 20 years and six months behind bars.

On Thursday, a courtroom at the High Court at Auckland overflowed with whānau and friends from the Truhubovich’s and Puata-Chaney.

Puata-Chaney’s whānau stood with him as Justice Rebecca Edwards sentenced him to life imprisonment and ordered him to serve at least 20 years and six months’ in jail before being eligible for parole.

READ MORE:

* Father killed as he tried to stop daughter's murder in the front yard

* Glendene homicide: Victims named as father and daughter Geoff and Eliza Trubuhovich



“I want to acknowledge your trauma and the courage it takes to be here today,” Justice Edwards began by addressing Eliza’s brother and mother in the courtroom.

She told the court she had read nearly 50 victim impact statements provided to the court.

“They did not deserve to die in such a way.”

Justice Edwards said Puata-Chaney was ruthless and callous the day he entered the Truhubovich family home, which had previously been filled with laughter and love.

“Extreme violence is the only thing you have known in your life and there is no way for you to avoid it...it is the only way you know how to deal with things...you still had the power of choice,” Justice Edwards said.

Supplied Geoff and Eliza Trubuhovich and Rocka the dog were shot dead in July 2022.

Beginning of a nightmare

Geoff’s wife and Eliza’s mother was on a plane back from her sister’s funeral in the Philippines when the police met her at the airport and broke the news to her.

“This was the beginning of my nightmare,” her victim impact statement said as she sat in court quietly sobbing.

The court heard how Geoff was a handy man, caring and fiercely protective and wanted to retire to trout fish. Eliza had travelled the world in her job as a flight attendant for Qantas, was a DJ, photographer and stylist.

Her mother said Eliza volunteered and would always help people including Puata-Chaney.

The mother has been left with so many questions as to why her “precious girl” and husband were killed.

The court heard how the family had welcomed Puata-Chaney into their home and spent Christmas together.

David White/Stuff Mikaere Puata-Chaney was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday.

”If you are angry at somebody you are not to kill someone...why did it have to come to such a violent end?”

“He should have been in prison and not on bail, he was not safe to be let out.”

Eliza’s brother Rainiero Penetenio​ was in the Glendene home on the day of the shooting.

”He took away not just a person but a sister, a father, uncle, aunty, niece, cousin and friend...I was absolutely shocked, shattered and terrified,” his victim impact statement said.

Even though it's been more than a year since the “frightening tragedy”, Penetenio looks over his shoulder at the sound of an ambulance and other sounds.

Penetenio said he must be strong and look on the brighter side of life and cherish the memories of his sister and dad.

Supplied Eliza Trubuhovich took a walk with friend Stevee-Rose Theyers and Theyers’ dog on the morning of July 15, just hours before she was shot dead.

His partner, Steven Price, said two innocent lives were “violently ripped from existence” that day.

Geoff’s oldest sister Rene​, struggled to see through her tears as she told Puata-Chaney of the sorrow and sadness the family carry every day.

“You have changed our lives forever. At this time I cannot forgive you. In some time I may, but I can only hope others are kept safe from you,” Rene said.

David White stuff.co.nz A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder after two people were shot dead in West Auckland.

Three minutes of violence

In the months leading up to July 15, 2022, Eliza had told friends that Puata-Chaney had been threatening her, especially in regard to his concern she may be seeing someone else.

On a Friday, after an argument on the phone Puata-Chaney turned up to the Trubuhovich’s Glendene home with a gun concealed in a soft guitar case, broke down the front door and dragged Eliza outside.

When Geoff went outside Puata-Chaney turned to him and shot the 76-year-old, with one of the bullets going piercing his heart.

“Don’t do it…please don’t do it,” Eliza screamed as Puata-Chaney turned to her, pointed the gun and fired a number of shots.

When she fell to the ground, Puata-Chaney stood over her and shot her again. The shots hit her head, face and back.

Rocka the dog was also shot and killed.

Eliza’s brother and partner were home at the time and went outside to find Eliza, Geoff and Rocka dead.

Puata-Chaney was only at the property for three minutes before returning to his home in Te Atatu Peninsula.

“I’m f….., I’ve done something…send the police,” Puata-Chaney said in a call to police at 3.39pm.

The gun was never found.

Puata-Chaney was on bail at the time for his involvement in the Sofitel shooting.

Sentencing

Auckland’s Crown Solicitor Alysha McClintock submitted it was clear Puata-Chaney’s offending had a devastating impact with family and friends continuing to live in fear.

McClintock said Puata-Chaney should be sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in prison.

This was a “determined effort” and there were 10 live rounds of ammunition left at the scene with Puata-Chaney firing the gun at close range with a moderate degree of planning involved, McClintock said.

“He travelled there specifically to do this.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland Crown Solicitor Alysha McClintock. (File photo)

She said any discount for Puata-Chaney’s background and being “high on meth” at the time should be minimal.

Ron Mansfield KC said Puata-Chaney acknowledges the terrible crime and devastating impact it has had.

”This is abnormal behaviour for him. All that know him stand in disbelief that he has done this,” Mansfield said.

His dependency on methamphetamine got so bad it evolved into a drug-induced psychosis on that day. While it did not excuse his actions it was a key factor to his offending which the judge needed to take into account, Mansfield said.

The court heard that at a very young age, Puata-Chaney was given an education in violence at gang headquarters and started taking drugs.

Mansifeld said the defendant loved and respected Eliza and Geoff, but he was not a man who was truly evil.

Senior West Auckland Māori Advisor, Novi Marikena, said this offending had a ripple effect throughout the community and extended his deepest condolonces to the whānau.

Marikena said he’d known Puata-Chaney since he was a young boy who had been in a total-immersion Māori school and excelled before going into mainstream school and being expelled in year 9.

He said Puata-Chaney was a third-generation gang member.

“We failed Mikaere…we didn’t follow him up after he left our care,” Marikena said.

“He’s in a dark place at this time, and he’s got a long road ahead of him.”

Marikena said the “demon of methamphetamine” had encroached on the community and two whānau were left with a life sentence.

Justice Edwards refused to give Puata-Chaney a discount for his self-reported meth induced psychosis on the day.

But he was given some discount for his background, the “flicker of remorse” and his guilty plea.

After the sentencing, Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said Puata-Chaney committed a senseless and violent act.

“Today’s sentencing does not bring back Eliza or Geoffrey, but police send out best wishes to the Trubuhovich family as they continue to move forward with their lives.”