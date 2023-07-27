Meth-laced beer: Pair charged want to keep their names secret

Aiden Sagala has been named as the person whose death police are investigating in relation to meth-laced beer.

The two men charged in connection to the death of a young man who died after drinking beer laced with methamphetamine are trying to keep their names secret.

Aiden Sagala​, 21, died on March 7 in Auckland City Hospital after “innocently drinking from a beer can”.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin previously said unbeknown to Sagala, the beer contained high-purity liquid methamphetamine.

A 40-year-old man faces a charge of manslaughter, while he and the 31-year-old face a raft of serious drugs charges, including possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying a Class A controlled drug.

Both have pleaded not guilty and are set to go to trial in October 2024.

Sagala’s sister and father were present in court on Thursday for the name suppression hearing in front of Justice Rebecca Edwards.

Fletcher Pilditch KC and Emma Priest, lawyers for the defendants, sought continued name suppression.

Prosecutor Robin McCoubrey opposed their applications, as did Stuff, NZME and Newshub also opposed the applications.

Justice Rebecca Edwards reserved her decision and suppressed the submissions.

Supplied Police seized the beer cans from a Manukau property.

A police investigation had been under way into Sagala’s death and Baldwin previously said further pathology and toxicology testing had been completed.

“Police uncovered a significant drug importation, in which drugs in liquid form were allegedly being imported into concealed in beer cans.”

It was estimated the value of the drug seizure was worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Baldwin said.

An investigation into the wider importation investigation by police was ongoing, Baldwin said he could not rule out further charges being laid.