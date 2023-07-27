Defence Force explodes pipe bomb found in Whangārei

Police found the pipe bomb while carriying out a search warrant for a fraud investigation.

The Defence Force has exploded a pipe bomb found at a property in Whangārei.

The pipe bomb was found by police at a property on Weaver St on Thursday morning.

The search warrant was conducted as part of a fraud investigation, police said in a statement.

“The area was cordoned off and evacuated and Defence Force personnel were brought in to dispose of the item.

“It was taken to a remote location in Parua Bay and detonated safely.”

There was no risk to the wider Whangārei community, police said.

The New Zealand Defence Force has been approached for comment.