Auckland man used cash from card skimming to fund his gambling addiction

Rima Motu Tiavare was arrested after Customs intercepted a package containing card skimming equipment.

An Auckland man stole cash from unsuspecting victims via card skimming to fund his gambling addition.

Rima Motu Tiavare​, 40, was sentenced to 25 months in prison on charges relating to card skimming at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

Card-skimming devices are used to copy the information of a credit or debit card via its magnetic strip. Offenders use pinhole cameras to capture the card owner’s PIN number.

The data is then cloned onto blank cards and used by the offenders to withdraw.

NZ Customs launched an investigation after it intercepted a package from the USA containing two card-skimming devices hidden inside a car stereo in May 2022.

A search of Tiavare’s property found about $54,000 cash, bank cards, phones that had been used to search ATM locations and a handwritten note with instructions on how to use a card skimming device.

NZ Customs/Supplied Tiavare used the money he obtained through card skimming to fund his gambling addiction.

He was sentenced to 25 months for knowingly importing goods for dishonest purposes, card skimming, money laundering, forgery and use of bank cards for pecuniary advantage.

Judge Peter Winter said Tiavare had taken money from unsuspecting victims.

“The victims were particularly exposed... He has caused considerable financial hardship to other people.”

Court reports found that Tiavare, who has already spent 14 months in prison on remand, was a model prisoner and well regarded by supervising prison staff.

He had undertaken anger management, drug awareness and problem gambling courses while in prison. He was studying and hoped to become a social worker.

NZ Customs/Supplied The card-skimming equipment was concealed inside a car stereo.

In a letter of support provided to the court, Tiavare’s brother said he had many positive characteristics.

“When Rima isn’t suffering from additional and gambling, he is otherwise a well-regarded member of the family,” Judge Winter said.

Tiavare told the court he had taken advantage of “innocent people in society to feed my gambling addiction”.

“My actions were unacceptable.”

“It was stupid and selfish of me.”

Chief customs officer Nigel Barnes said card skimming was a “highly sophisticated” way to steal money.

Victims often wouldn’t notice their money had been stolen “until it’s too late”.

“Customs work closely with law enforcement and industry partners to prevent this type of illegal activity and we remain committed to protecting our communities from being scammed.”

“Everyone is urged to be extra vigilant when using ATMs or any other machines that accept bank and credit cards - always cover up when entering your PIN.

Anyone with information on unusual or suspicious activity could report it to customs at www.customs.govt.nz/report or by phoning 0800 WE PROTECT (937 768).

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.