77-year-old Kiwi charged with importing 2kg of heroin into Australia

Australian police released this image after charging a man with importing heroin.

A 77-year-old Kiwi has been charged after 2kg of heroin was allegedly found in his suitcase as he entered Melbourne, Australia.

The man flew into Melbourne Airport from Thailand on Wednesday.

﻿Australian Border Force officers (ABF) allegedly found “white powder” hidden inside the lining of his suitcase.

The powder tested positive for heroin.

The pensioner was charged with importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled substance.

He appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court earlier this week and was remanded in custody.

The maximum penalty for this offence is life imprisonment.

Australian superintendent Kelly-Anne Parish said criminals try to hide illicit drugs in a variety of ways.

“However, no matter the amount of drugs that are hidden, big or small, our officers have the technology and expertise to find them.

“This is a good example of the real-time capabilities of our officers working at the border, 24 hours a day, to protect the Australian community from harmful drugs,” she said.