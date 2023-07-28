Kiwi, 77, charged with smuggling 2kg of heroin into Australia can be named

Australian police released this image after charging a man with importing heroin.

Eric Chang is the 77-year-old Kiwi charged after 2kg of heroin was allegedly found in his suitcase as he entered Melbourne, Australia.

Chang flew into Melbourne Airport from Thailand on Wednesday.

Australian Border Force officers (ABF) allegedly found “white powder” hidden inside the lining of his suitcase.

The powder tested positive for heroin.

The pensioner was charged with importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled substance.

Chang appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court earlier this week and was remanded in custody.

Legal documents name Chang, and a representative from the Magistrate Court of Victoria said there was "no suppression order showing" in the systems.

The maximum penalty for this offence is life imprisonment.

Australian superintendent Kelly-Anne Parish said criminals try to hide illicit drugs in a variety of ways.

“However, no matter the amount of drugs that are hidden, big or small, our officers have the technology and expertise to find them.

“This is a good example of the real-time capabilities of our officers working at the border, 24 hours a day, to protect the Australian community from harmful drugs,” she said.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said they were aware of reports of a New Zealander arrested at Melbourne Airport.

“We have not received any requests to provide consular assistance.”