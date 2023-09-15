Man drove illegal car at 200kph moments before killing father of two

Brydon Boyce making his way to the High Court in Napier on Friday before pleading guilty to manslaughter.

A man forbidden from driving took methamphetamine hours before driving an unregistered, unwarranted car at more than 200kph, losing control and killing a dad of two.

Brydon Boyce, 43, on Friday admitted a charge of manslaughter in relation to a crash in Havelock North that claimed the life of Marco Milliaccio, a football-loving dad of a young son and daughter.

Boyce was driving his modified 2009 Ford Falcon on the afternoon of July 4 last year, showing two mates how fast it could go, when he lost control of the car near Havelock North.

Boyce had been forbidden from driving since 2017. The car was not registered or warranted and was considered unwarrantable.

One of his mates was in the front passenger’s seat; the other was in the back seat. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

As Boyce drove the car along St Georges Rd he passed a police car driving in the opposite direction. The police officer clocked Boyce’s car at a speed of 144kph in a 70kph area.

Boyce continued driving at speed. CCTV video from one of the properties on the road allowed expert crash investigators to calculate the speed of the car moments before it reached a bend in the road.

Two experts analysed the CCTV video. One expert calculated that the vehicle was travelling between 200kph and 250kph, and the other calculated an average vehicle speed of 214kph.

When Boyce reached the bend, he braked but lost control, crossing the centre line, and colliding head on with Milliaccio’s car.

The crash investigators calculated Boyce’s speed at the time of the crash at 115kph. Milliaccio had been driving at between 36 and 49kph. Milliaccio’s car was pushed 19 metres backwards onto the grass verge as a result of the impact.

Milliaccio sustained extensive non-survivable injuries and died at the scene.

Boyce and his two passengers were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance. One of the passengers sustained a fractured sternum and a fractured tibia that required surgical repair.

The other sustained multiple facial bone fractures, cuts and a concussion.

Boyce, who had been wearing a seatbelt, broke both his ankles and had several other injuries.

He absconded from hospital before being medically discharged.

A sample of his blood was sent for analysis. It came back positive for methamphetamine at a level of 0.45 milligrams per litre of blood.

When police searched his car they found 128.66 grams of methamphetamine packaged in 57 different sized plastic resealable zip lock bags and containers, stored in the boot of the vehicle. They also found 58.58 grams of cannabis plant in three resealable plastic bags, 2.59 grams of pseudoephedrine, $11,365 cash, a loaded pistol and ammunition.

Boyce told police he was sorry for killing Milliaccio.

He said he had modified his car and he knew it was very powerful, and that the suspension was too low for the passengers that he was taking with him, and that he was “demonstrating what the vehicle was capable of to his friends”.

He also said he was a heavy methamphetamine user and had smoked methamphetamine around lunchtime on the day of the crash.

He said he had the pistol because it was “cool” due to its size and engineering.

Boyce appeared in the High Court at Napier on Friday before Justice Christine Grice.

He has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Milliaccio, two charges of reckless driving causing injury, possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis for sale, possession of pseudoephedrine, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Boyce was remanded in custody to be sentenced in December.

