Man accused of stealing a tiny home and crashing it metres away, charged with burglary

A truck carrying a tiny home has crashed in West Auckland, closing the road and leaving one person injured

A man has been charged with burglary for allegedly taking a tiny home from an empty lot and driving it across the road – before the trailer it was on collapsed - leaving it stranded in the middle of a popular Auckland road in rush hour.

The incident happened on July 17 and brought Auckland traffic to a standstill in Glen Eden.

Police have now confirmed that a 57-year-old man has been charged with burglary and careless driving.

At the time, part of Great North Rd was blocked to city bound traffic for almost six hours after the crash, which happened just after 5am.

Officers were diverting traffic, while a group of workers in high-vis vests worked to get the cabin removed from the road.

At the time, a local worker told Stuff the tiny home had been moved from an abandoned section a few metres away from where the crash occurred.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Workers managed to lift the tiny home off the trailer

The home had been sitting in the lot for at least a year, he said.

The worker said the previous day, they had seen people inspecting the tiny home.

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries as a result of the incident, according to police.

The man will appear before court on August 14.