Decorated former cop calls for better support for police on - and off - the beat

Warning: This story contains content which some readers may find upsetting

A former cop who was awarded the New Zealand Bravery Star for his involvement in the capture of notorious killer Graeme Burton​ has re-ignited calls for better support for serving and retired police staff.

Six years after he left the police because of his own mental health struggles, 55-year-old Allister Rose founded the charity Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation to improve the health and safety of “all the blue whānau”.

For Rose, the path to Hatikvah began in 2007 when, as a uniformed constable, he was called to reports of a gunman in the Lower Hutt bush with his partner.

“I still remember it as clear as day – we were face-to-face with this man with a gun, and he looked like he was going to shoot.

“I had a split second to decide whether or not I was going to take a person’s life,” Rose told Stuff.

On June 6, 2007, convicted killer Graeme Burton shocked the nation by going on a rampage in the hills above Wainuiomata, shooting dead a quad biker and wounding four others.

At the time of the shooting, Burton had already served 14 years for stabbing to death a nightclub lighting technician in 1992.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Although Rose believes his mental health struggles can be traced back to the 2007 incident, it wasn’t until 2018 that he was finally diagnosed with PTSD.

But, in 2007, Rose was confronted by Burton wearing a bullet-proof vest and armed with a sawed-off pump action shotgun and a stiletto commando knife.

“We shot him, blowing out the femoral artery in his right leg to disable him. There was blood everywhere, almost instantly,” Rose recalled.

Within minutes, more officers arrived and transferred Burton into an ambulance.

Rose had been in the police force for six years at the time, and had previously trained as a paramedic in the UK.

Kent Blechynden/Stuff Armed police swarmed Summit Rd in Lower Hutt ahead of two-time killer Graeme Burton's capture on January 6, 2007.

“Most of my life has been spent dealing with trauma and the horrible things in life, but as a police officer it’s different – there’s almost always violence and aggression directed at you,” he said.

Rose was later awarded the New Zealand Bravery Star for his involvement in the shooting and capture of Burton – but the incident marked the beginning of his struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

According to the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand, PTSD is a psychological reaction to experiencing or witnessing a significantly traumatic or shocking event or series of events.

How exactly PTSD manifests varies from person to person, and treatment can include talking therapies and medication.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Through regular visits to a psychologist, Rose has learnt how to monitor his emotions and can recognise when he is becoming stressed and has strategies to control it.

“I went home that night and opened a bottle of booze, and it didn’t stop for a month,” Rose recalled.

He went back to work the following week, having had what he remembers as “a little bit of counselling”.

“They made it clear that there was no more time off – it was time to get on with it again,” he said.

But things “started to spiral downwards” for Rose, and depression and anxiety took over.

“I wasn’t sleeping, my marriage collapsed, I was making really stupid decisions because I was pissed most of the time.”

Having once been a hard-working employee, Rose found himself on a performance management plan.

“I used to think I was a roughty toughty cop, but suddenly I couldn’t even walk up to a parked car without having a panic attack.

“My heart would be beating fast, adrenaline pumping, hands shaking. It was horrible.”

Eda Tang/Stuff In Post Trauma Ep1, Eda Tang explores what post traumatic stress is, how it manifests physiologically and the real toll it takes on people's lives.

At his lowest point, Rose struggled with suicide ideation: “I just wanted it to stop – the bad dreams, the fear, the paranoia, it was exhausting.”

In 2016, Rose made the decision to leave the police, but it wasn’t until two years later that he realised “something was seriously wrong”.

He went to the GP, and began the process of being diagnosed with PTSD.

“But the thing was, I’d left the police – there was no safety net any more. I had to pick my life up and reassemble it myself.”

Today, Rose hopes to be able to prevent other police staff – both serving and retired – having to go through what he did.

Hatikvah already has over 2000 members, many of who joined because of their own struggles with PTSD.

In 2021, an independent survey of serving and retired police officers in Aotearoa found that 43% of respondents said they had experienced “probable” PTSD, while 14% said they had clinically significant PTSD.

“This is not just my story, thousands of other police officers in New Zealand have had the same experience.”

Supplied Today, Rose is re-married and has two children who he sees often.

Through his advocacy with Hatikvah, Rose hopes to send a “strong and clear message” to police management that more needs to be done to protect the welfare of both former and current police staff.

“Today, my PTSD is under control – I’ve learnt how to control it, rather than it control me, I now hope I can help others reach the same point.”

Director of Safer People at NZ Police, Superintendent Mel Aitken, said police have a “comprehensive suite of services to support staff across the continuum of mental health and wellbeing”.

This includes a “wellness team” of 20 qualified and registered health practitioners who are trained to identify and triage mental health risk, as well as over 180 contracted clinical psychologists.

In the last year, more than 12,000 referrals were made to the wellness team, as well as 1600 referrals to clinical psychologists, Aitken said.

“While I acknowledge Mr Rose may have had a poor experience back in 2007, it is important to also acknowledge the investment police has made over time to not only better respond to mental health, but to be proactive and prevent psychological harm to our employees,” she said.

Aitken said she would “like to think” any officer who felt they were “not being appropriately supported” could raise this with their supervisor.

