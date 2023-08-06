Inmate injured after prisoner assault at Auckland Prison in Pāremoremo

One person has been left injured after an assault at Auckland Prison on Sunday afternoon.

Acting prison director Uila Kirifi​ confirmed a person had been taken to hospital after an alleged prisoner on prisoner assault.

Kirifi said Corrections would be undertaking a review of the incident, and would “ensure all evidence is provided to police”.

“Violence in prison is not tolerated, and any prisoner using such behaviour will be held to account for their actions, including facing criminal charges,” Kirifi said.

“Auckland Prison accommodates the country’s most dangerous and volatile people. Many prisoners have long histories of antisocial behaviour, and can behave unpredictably and act without warning.

“Over 80 per cent of the prison population have convictions for violence in their offending histories.”

A police spokesperson said one person is reported to have suffered moderate injuries.

A St John spokesperson said they were called to the scene on Pāremoremo Road in Pāremoremo at 4.06pm.

“One patient was transported to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition,” the spokesperson said.