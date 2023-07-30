High waters hamper search for Yanfei Bao, as donations for family pass $30k

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves speaks to media about the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

High water levels have forced police to pause their search for the body of missing Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao.

Police have been scouring the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere for Bao, a Christchurch real estate agent, in a search they upgraded to a homicide investigation on Wednesday. They have also been making door-to-door inquiries in several Christchurch locations and conducting a grid search in New Brighton.

A police spokeswoman said water levels remained high on Sunday, and they would reassess the situation in the hopes of resuming the search for Bao if levels dropped on Monday. Other aspects of the inquiry are continuing.

Bao, 44, was last seen alive 11 days ago, while she was preparing to show a potential buyer a home on Trevor St in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby.

She was reported missing after failing to pick up her nine-year-old daughter from after school care.

Meanwhile, donations to a Givealittle page set up for Bao and her family had passed $30,000 by Sunday afternoon.

The fundraising effort was helmed by Vani Liu, who described Bao as “one of my closest friends when I moved to New Zealand”.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Police scouring the Halswell River for Yanfei Bao on Thursday. The search is on hold because of high water levels.

“We ask to extend our support and help ease the burden faced by the family of Yanfei Bao, a dedicated real estate agent who has tragically disappeared while showing a house in Hornby,” Liu wrote on the page.

Liu described Bao as a “skilled professional”, beloved by her partner Paul, a “cherished daughter” and a “loving mother” to nine-year-old Momo.

“As her family, friends, and community, we cannot fathom the pain they are enduring, and we want to offer our assistance during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Facebook/Supplied A Givealittle set up for real estate agent Yanfei Bao has reached more than $20,000 in less than 24 hours.

Liu shared that Bao’s parents were travelling to New Zealand for the first time, to “seek answers and closure” for their daughter.

“The journey comes with immense emotional and financial challenges, as they face the reality of the situation,” Liu wrote.

“In this trying moment, they need all the love and financial support we can provide to help them cope with the devastating loss.”

A 52-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping Bao.

On July 22, he was arrested at Christchurch Airport, where he was found with no bags and a one-way ticket to Shanghai.

BLAIR ENSOR/Stuff Flowers outside a house where police have been searching for evidence into the murder of real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

The man, who has been granted name suppression, appeared in Christchurch District Court on July 24, and will be remanded in custody for three weeks.

Police stated it was “likely” the man would face further charges, but no new charges have been laid since the search was escalated to a homicide investigation.

The search for Bao has turned into a significant police operation, with the Police National Dive Squad, Garden City Helicopters and ground crew all looking for the real estate agent.

Coastguard staff onboard two inflatable boats used sonar to search the shallow water of Lake Ellesmere, near the mouth of the Halswell River.

Supplied The Mitsubishi sedan police seized on Saturday at Christchurch Airport, which was also seen in Trevor St, where Yanfei Bao disappeared from.

The officer in charge of the case, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, has urged anyone who may have seen Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis between 12.30pm and 10.45pm to contact police.

A silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101, which belonged to the man accused of kidnapping her, was seen in Trevor St about the time she disappeared.

Any information that may be able to assist in the search for Bao can be reported to police via 105, either by calling, or online referencing the file number 230720/5911.