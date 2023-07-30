Tree contractor 'intentionally' driven into by member of the public

Work continued on Thursday to remove trees from Ōtāhuhu Mt Richmond.

A tree contractor who was working on native vegetation restoration work at Auckland’s Ōtāhuhu/ Mt Richmond on Friday was “intentionally” driven into by a member of the public.

Work was temporarily stopped on Wednesday when opponents of the tree felling stood in front of equipment.

But the High Court declined an interim injunction and contractors continued to remove trees on Friday.

Later on Friday, a member of the public drove his car into a restricted work area where contractors were packing up their equipment, a statement from the Tūpunga Maunga Authority said on Sunday.

Despite being asked to leave, the member of the public then reversed his car towards the gate, but intentionally veered it towards a contractor who was hit.

READ MORE:

* Whole trees cut down from maunga as court declines injunction request

* Opponents return to Auckland maunga to stop tree felling



“The police were urgently called, then arrived and took statements. It is understood the driver has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and been summoned to a court hearing,” the statement said.

Authority chairperson Paul Majurey said the Tūpunga Maunga Authority has zero tolerance for this type of behaviour.

“The priority here is the safety and welfare of people on the Maunga which are sacred places, and the Authority have sent support to the injured contractor.”

David White/Stuff Contractors removed pine trees at Ōtāhuhu Mt Richmond on Thursday.

“Our ongoing focus is the vision to restore the Maunga and to care for their spiritual, cultural, ancestral, and historical identity.”

On Thursday morning there was a stand-off after opponents blocked contractors’ vehicles from entering the reserve and police were called.

Contractors continued using a crane to remove pine trees and continue work on a large Moreton Bay fig.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority, which manages 14 tūpuna maunga (ancestral mountains) in Auckland, said the work taking place is to clean up storm damaged trees and to undertake a vegetation restoration programme.

Stuff Contractors removed pine trees at Ōtāhuhu Mt Richmond on Thursday.

It is not clear whether the trees removed on Thursday were storm damaged or part of the vegetation restoration project.

The authority’s plan to restore the maunga to its original ecological state includes removing up to 60 trees in July, including 30 camellia bushes, the authority said.

Unsafe trees and pest species are also being removed.

Approximately 19,000 native plants have been planted on Ōtāhuhu as part of the revegetation programme, the authority said.

David White/Stuff Police and security guards were stationed at gates to Ōtāhuhu Mt Richmond on Thursday.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority has resource consent to remove 278 exotic trees over 4m in height from the maunga.

In 2022 Auckland residents Averil and Warwick Norman made a legal challenge to the authority's plan to remove 345 exotic trees from Ōwairaka Mt Albert.

The Court of Appeal found the authority’s plan for Ōwairaka Mt Albert breached the Reserves Act and the authority had not carried out appropriate consultation with the public. The court set aside Auckland Council’s decision to grant resource consent for the Ōwairaka Mt Albert tree removals.