Police look to resume search of waterways for missing Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao

Police will on Monday look to resume the search for the body of missing Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao, weather-permitting.

High water levels over the weekend forced them to pause their search of the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere for Bao, a Christchurch real estate agent missing since July 19. The search was upgraded to a homicide investigation on Wednesday.

They have also been making door-to-door inquiries in several Christchurch locations and conducting a grid search in New Brighton.

A police spokeswoman said on Sunday water levels remained high, and they would reassess conditions on Monday. Other aspects of the inquiry are continuing.

Bao, 44, was last seen alive while she was preparing to show a potential buyer a home on Trevor St in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby.

1 NEWS Since Bao went missing on July 19, other real estate agents are taking extra steps to protect themselves on the job.

She was reported missing after failing to pick up her nine-year-old daughter from after school care.

Meanwhile, donations to a Givealittle page set up for Bao and her family had reached $28,000 by Sunday.

The fundraising effort was helmed by Vani Liu, who described Bao as “one of my closest friends when I moved to New Zealand”.

Liu described Bao as a “skilled professional”, beloved by her partner Paul, a “cherished daughter” and a “loving mother” to nine-year-old Momo.

“As her family, friends, and community, we cannot fathom the pain they are enduring, and we want to offer our assistance during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Liu shared that Bao’s parents were travelling to New Zealand for the first time, to “seek answers and closure” for their daughter.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A forensic tent outside a property on Trevor St, Hornby, last week.

“The journey comes with immense emotional and financial challenges, as they face the reality of the situation.

“In this trying moment, they need all the love and financial support we can provide to help them cope with the devastating loss.”

A 52-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping Bao.

On July 22, he was arrested at Christchurch Airport, where he was found with no bags and a one-way ticket to Shanghai.

The man, who has been granted name suppression, appeared in Christchurch District Court on July 24, and will be remanded in custody for three weeks.

Police stated it was “likely” the man would face further charges, but no new charges have been laid since the search was escalated to a homicide investigation.

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff 28th July 2023 Peter Meecham/The Press Police and Land SAR teams at make their way down the Halswell River near Lake Ellesmere during the search for Yanfei Bao.

The search for Bao has turned into a significant police operation, with the Police National Dive Squad, Garden City Helicopters and ground crews all looking for the real estate agent.

Coastguard staff onboard two inflatable boats used sonar to search the shallow water of Lake Ellesmere, near the mouth of the Halswell River.

The officer in charge of the case, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, has urged anyone who may have seen Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis between 12.30pm and 10.45pm on July 19 to contact police.

A silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101, which belonged to the man accused of kidnapping her, was seen in Trevor St about the time she disappeared.

Any information that may be able to assist in the search for Bao can be reported to police via 105, either by calling, or online referencing the file number 230720/5911.