Hammer-wielding thieves leave two shop workers injured during 4am robbery

Police responded to reports of a burglary in the early hours on Monday morning on St George St, Papatoetoe. (File photo)

Two shop workers in Auckland’s Papatoetoe have been left injured after being confronted by a pair of robbers wielding hammers in the early morning on Monday.

A police spokesperson said an investigation was under way after an aggravated robbery at store on St George Street at 4am.

They said the workers were inside the store when two people entered with hammers.

“The [workers] have sustained injuries after an altercation with the offenders.”

The burglars stole a range of goods, including cigarettes, before fleeing in a stolen vehicle, police say.

“This vehicle had earlier been stolen from a nearby area and is still outstanding at this point.”

The spokesperson said that the workers were being medically assessed and police had been examining this scene this morning.

Police encouraged anyone with information on the burglary to contact 105.

Last week on Auckland’s High St, three people entered a luxury goods store with hammers.

CCTV video from the store showed three people running in and waving a hammer at the shop assistant, before smashing glass cabinets and running off with handbags seconds later.