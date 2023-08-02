Law student complained to police of threats and stalking before being murdered

Farzana Yaqubi went to the police at least twice to report the disturbing harassment, threats and stalking behaviour of the man who went on to kill her.

Obsessive, jealous and entitled, Kanwarpal Singh repeatedly stabbed the 21 year-old law student to death, metres from her home in December 2022.

The 32 year-old was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years after appearing at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday. He had earlier pleaded guilty to murdering Yaqubi.

Yaqubi’s father, spoke of his difficult childhood growing up in a city outside of Kabul in war-torn Afghanistan before eventually escaping as a refugee to a camp on Naru before moving to New Zealand where his wife and seven children eventually joined him.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Flowers near the home of Farzana Yaqubi who was murdered by Kanwarpal Singh

“It was a relief to arrive in a very safe country where my children could work at what they wanted.”

And Yaqubi did just that. She was in her final year of law at AUT having won a scholarship.

“She was a very smart and independent girl,” he said.

On December 19, 2022, he was waiting for his children to come home for dinner when he noticed police officers on the street. His daughter had been stabbed just metres from her home.

“I am heartbroken I could not protect my child... My difficult childhood and my refugee journey did not affect me, but this has destroyed me.”

One of Yaqubi’s siblings spoke of her beautiful, kind and loving little sister.

“On the 19th of December 2022, that animal crushed the whole earth down on us... This animal robbed our entire family in bright daylight,” she said through tears.

One of Yaqubi’s brothers, said he often cried in the car on his way to work as it is the only time he is alone.

”My mother spends her days in [Farzana’s] room, clutching objects, inhaling the remaining scent of her beloved daughter.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney.

Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney said the murder was planned and took place close to Farzana Yaqubi’s home and showed extreme brutality and callousness.

”Mr Singh terrorised Ms Yaqubi. He threatened to throw acid on her face, harassed her at home, sending a pizza and a video of her house to show he knew where she lived,” Culliney said.

Culliney said Yaqubi went to the police for help twice: “She knew she was in danger.”

Addressing Singh’s plea for a discount for remorse, Culliney read from a pre-sentence report that quoted Singh.

“I’ve killed someone’s daughter, even though she was a bitch to me. She was dumb, I was dumb, but I am a good guy and I don’t deserve to spend the rest of my life in prison.”

Singh’s lawyer Sumudu Thode said her client’s parents and siblings still live in India. Her client came to New Zealand and started his own security company.

But she said her client grew up in a traditional and conservative household where patriarchal violence was the norm. She said he learnt the only way to deal with conflict was through violence or threats to violence.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Justice David Johnstone described Singh’s attack as “frenzied” and dismissed Singh’s explanation that he had only planned to talk to Yaqubi.

Justice David Johnstone read the details of the stabbing out in court as Yaqubi’s family wept in court.

He described Singh’s attack as “frenzied” and dismissed Singh’s explanation that he had only planned to talk to Yaqubi.

“The history of your stalking behaviour demonstrates Ms Yaqubi wanted nothing to do with you.”

Court documents released to Stuff show that in September 2020 Singh was working as a security guard on Auckland’s Queen St.

Yaqubi, a member of the Afghan Hazara community, was studying law at nearby AUT and walked past him. Singh sparked up a conversation and the pair later met for coffee.

But Singh became obsessed, continuously messaging Yaqubi on social media.

When Yaqubi blocked his messages, Singh created new accounts and continued pestering her and trying to contact her through friends and family. He then became threatening.

One of the messages read: “If u don’t wanna say anything I will kidnap u n give u 365 days to fall in love with me.” He also threatened to throw acid in her face.

By October 2022, Yaqubi had, had enough and made an online report to police, complaining about Singh’s “harassing” behaviour.

Two months later, while shopping at Westgate mall, Yaqubi noticed she was being followed by Singh and approached a security guard for help. The following day Singh sent Yaqubi a video, taken outside her home.

Yaqubi went to the police to report his stalking. She also provided the police with screenshots of Singh’s messages.

But Singh’s behaviour continued. The following day Singh arranged for a pizza to be delivered to Yaqubi’s Massey home, again proving that he knew where she lived.

Less than two weeks later, on December 19, Yaqubi was on her way home from work. She got off a bus and walked through an alleyway next to the Waitākere Badminton Centre that leads to the road, where she lived with her family.

But Yaqubi never made it home.

Part way down the alleyway she met Singh, who was armed with a knife. He had been parked up in the Badminton centre car park and watched her get off the bus.

As soon as Yaqubi saw him she took out her cellphone to call the police.

David White/Stuff Armed police at the scene where Farzana Yaqubi was murdered.

But before she could call for help, Singh repeatedly stabbed her, piercing her stomach and chest. When Yaqubi fell to the ground, screaming, Singh stood over her and continued to reign blows on her.

People nearby saw what was happening and approached Singh and Yaqubi, but Singh ran back down the alleyway, jumped a fence and drove off.

Yaqubi died in the alley, metres from her home.

A post-mortem examination found Singh had stabbed her 12 times. She also had extensive defensive wounds to her hands, including a partially severed thumb. Four of her stab wounds could have been fatal.

The following day police arrested Singh at his home. He admitted stabbing Yaqubi. He formalised that admission in court four months later.

Stuff has contacted police asking what if anything was done as a result of Yaqubi laying a complaint in October and a further complaint in December. Stuff also asked if those were the only complaints she made and if the police handling of the complaints were up to standard.

A police spokesperson said because the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) was investigating they could not comment.

He referred Stuff to a statement from detective inspector Tim Williams that was issued in April. In it Williams said police asked Yaqubi to come into a police station and “provide further information” after receiving the online complaint.

“Police were in the process of progressing this matter further when Farzana was senselessly murdered,” Williams said.

Police had Singh’s threatening messages and evidence of his stalking and harassment. There is no evidence police acted on Yaqubi’s complaints and made contact with Singh.

Williams said police referred the matter to the IPCA “to explore whether there could have been improvements in the police response”.

Stuff also contacted the IPCA and asked how or if the investigation was progressing. There was no response.