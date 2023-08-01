Women caught stealing groceries nabbed in police crackdown on retail crime

Police have been carrying out a crackdown on retail crime.

Three women caught stealing groceries have been apprehended as part of a wider police crackdown on retail crime.

The arrests come as retail crime rates skyrocket.

A 39-year-old south Auckland woman is facing a total of 24 charges of shoplifting from a grocery store as well as trespassing, she will appear in the Pukekohe District Court on September 26.

Police also apprehended a 28-year-old woman for attempting to leave a supermarket with a trolley full of groceries without paying on July 25. She will appear in the Papakura District Court on August 3.

And in a similar crime, police say a 32-year-old woman has been referred to Te Pae Oranga after attempting to steal $91 worth of groceries in her backpack on July 24.

So far 10 people are facing a total of 59 charges of shoplifting in the Auckland region, with more charges expected to be laid in coming days, a police spokesperson said.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes says Police will be undertaking high visibility patrols in shopping centres and CBD’s, with a specific focus on supermarkets and other major retailers.

“By working together we can make our district a place where everybody can be safe and feel safe,” Hoyes said.

Retail crime rates have been on the rise for the past four years. Reports of theft dropped slightly in 2020, which could be linked to strict Covid-19 lockdowns during that year, but overall it has been skyrocketing with thousands more cases recorded between 2020 and 2021, and then 2021 to 2022.

Police data shows shoplifting crimes (robbery, burglary and theft) increased to a fresh high last year, with police receiving 241,638 reports.