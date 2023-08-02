Yanfei Bao's family grateful for the 'outpouring of kind words and unwavering support'

Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao was last seen on July 19.

The family of missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao have expressed their “heartfelt thanks” to family, friends and the public for the “outpouring of kind words and unwavering support” they have received following her disappearance.

“The love and compassion displayed by fellow New Zealanders has been truly humbling, and [we] cannot express how grateful they are for all the generous donations made through Givealittle, said a statement on behalf of the Bao family.

Bao vanished on Wednesday, July 19. On July 26, the investigation into her disappearance was escalated to a homicide inquiry.

Her family urges anyone with information that could assist the police in locating her to come forward as soon as possible.

“[Our] only desire is to have her returned ... so [we] can find closure and begin the grieving process,” said the family.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Police divers search the Halswell River near Lincoln for missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

The search for Bao will resume today as the water levels in locations of interest have now subsided.

Police spent several days last week searching Christchurch and wider Canterbury – including the Halswell River and into Lake Ellesmere in the Selwyn District. Flooded waterways halted the search.

Police Search and Rescue and Dive Squad will be involved, along with an aerial search.

Bao’s car was last seen outside a house in Trevor St in Hornby, that she was due to show a potential buyer through.

Stuff understands police have found forensic evidence at the property suggesting Bao was killed there.

Police found one of her cellphones on the Christchurch Southern Motorway, near Blakes Rd.

S 52-year-old man was arrested in the public area of Christchurch International Airport on Saturday, July 22. He had no bags and a one-way flight to China booked.

His car, a silver Mitsubishi sedan was seized the same day.

Blair Ensor/Stuff A forensic tent was set up outside the property on Trevor St, in Hornby.

The accused man had not been in the country long. He had a job at a factory, and moved into a room in a colleague’s Bryndwr house. He was charged with kidnapping Bao and is in custody ahead of a further court appearance.

Fears grew for the 44-year-old after she failed to pick up her daughter on July 19. Staff from the after-school care programme had to drop the girl home.

Bao’s parents and sister learned of her disappearance two days after she went missing.

Bao came from the Zhejiang province in China. She moved to New Zealand in January 2018 and gained a postgraduate diploma in business management.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The case of missing Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao is now a homicide investigation, police say.

She has a 9-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tianshu Cai, who came to Christchurch from China in 2020.

Bao married Paul Gooch, and the family lived in Avonhead, Christchurch. She had recently changed jobs and was working for Harcourts when she disappeared.

Information can be given to Police via 105, either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’. Rference file number 230720/5911.