Road spikes and police dogs used to recover stolen cars overnight

Auckland police used road spikes, dogs and helicopters to arrest six people in relation to stolen vehicles overnight.

Four people in their 30s and two young people, aged 15 and 18, travelling across the region were arrested in the early hours of Thursday.

The first vehicle came to police attention travelling on Highbrook Drive at about 1.40am.

Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle said police were deployed into the area and located the stolen vehicle.

“The driver fled at speed upon seeing our staff arrive.”

Eagle helicopter had deployed and continued to observe the vehicle’s movements.

“It travelled into the Ōtara area, where a passenger exited and the vehicle was abandoned.”

Police took the driver, a 35-year-old man, and the 32-year-old female passenger into custody.

Meanwhile, in Auckland City, another stolen vehicle was sighted in Eden Terrace at 3.20am.

The police helicopter was again deployed and continued to monitor the vehicle’s movements towards the Southwestern Motorway.

“The vehicle lost control trying to avoid spikes on the Maioro St onramp, before continuing south.

“Eagle continued to observe the vehicle drive erratically on the Southern Motorway.

Spikes were successfully deployed on multiple occasions in Takanini and Hill Rd.”

Eventually, the vehicle stopped in Clover Park and two men, aged 32 and 33, were arrested.

Police later responded to a report of a crash westbound near St Lukes on the Northwestern Motorway at about 4.30am.

Three people were seen running away from the vehicle, which was stolen.

“A dog unit deployed to the scene,” said Hoyle.

After what police described as “a lengthy period of tracking” the dog handler located two males, who were taken into custody near Mt Albert.

Charges are pending for the pair, aged 15 and 18.