Fleeing driver crashes into parked car after armed robbery

Two men are under police guard in hospital after an aggravated robbery and car crash in Palmerston North.

A third man is yet to be located.

Three people allegedly presented a firearm and demanded cash at commercial premises in Tremaine Ave about 10.20pm Friday and then fled the scene, police said in a statement on Saturday.

About 2.30am, police signalled a vehicle to stop on College St but it fled and immediately crashed into a parked vehicle.

Police said two people in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they were under armed guard.

Another occupant of the car fled the scene and enquires are ongoing to locate that person.

Items believed to be connected to the robbery were located in the vehicle, police said.

Police said inquiries continued into the robbery and charges were expected to be laid .