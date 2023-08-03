More charges for man allegedly involved in 'horrific' kidnapping, two others charged

Carlos Harris at his first court appearance.

A man charged with the alleged kidnapping of a woman, which police called "horrific", is facing further charges and two other people have been charged in connection to the kidnapping.

Carlos Harris, 33, was initially charged with single kidnapping charge after a woman was taken from a Birkenhead address on June 12.

“We believe she was then transported to an address in West Auckland where she has been subjected to numerous assaults, before being taken to Northland,” detective senior sergeant Nick Poland previously said.

On July 6, the woman escaped from a vehicle parked in Tikipunga in Whangārei, and sought help from a nearby ambulance.

“The victim received medical attention for her injuries. While these were not life-threatening, she has been subjected to a horrific ordeal,” Poland said.

Harris handed himself into police on July 10 and appeared in court the following day.

He reappeared at the Waitākere District Court on Thursday via a video link from prison in front of Judge Grant Fraser.

Harris faces five separate charges of kidnapping the woman between June 12 and July 6 at Birkenhead, Glen Eden, Rawene and Whangārei.

He is also jointly charged with two others of carrying a modified unlawful rifle.

Harris lawyer, Nicholas Wintour, said deemed not guilty pleas could be entered on the new charges.

Police also confirmed a 32-year-old man and woman have been charged with kidnapping too.

Harris was remanded in custody to repaper in court in October, while the other two will appear in court later this month.