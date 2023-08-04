8 years in jail for father who punched baby in the face, slamming him into sofa

06032023 News Photo RICKY WILSON/STUFF Hamuera Rawhiti appears at the High Court in Auckland, charged with the murder of baby, Clarity Turu.

Hamuera Rawhiti wound tape around his 5-month-old baby’s head, punched him in the face and twisted his tiny arm until it broke.

His violence against baby Clarity Turu culminated in grabbing the tiny boy by his ankles, raising him up and swinging him into the arm of a sofa.

On Friday he was sentenced to eight years in prison at the High Court in Auckland. He was found guilty of manslaughter at a jury trial in March.

In the months before the killing, Rawhiti subjected his then heavily pregnant parter to horrific violence. Rawhiti admitted the offending but the convictions were kept from the jurors.

On Friday, Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes read the victim impact statement filed by Clarity’s mother.

She described baby Clarity as a “roly-poly” baby with an infectious smile.

“He was a calm and content baby who loved cuddles.”

She said she felt intense mamae (pain) to think of all his firsts that she would now miss out on: first steps, first tooth, first day at kindy.

She said the day her son died she learnt she was pregnant but instead of joy, she felt “broken, dark and hurt”.

Her life spiralled and she was only now getting back on track. She is homeless and sleeping on friends’ sofas.

“I have a long way to go until I have peace.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes read the victim impact statement of Clarity Turu’s mother

Rawhiti’s lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade, KC, told the court a report into Rawhiti’s background made harrowing reading.

“Mr Rawhiti is a product of the [state] care to custody pipeline which has piped so many tamariki from [state] care to custody.”

But since killing Clarity, Kincade said her client had turned his life around with the ongoing support of a church.

“Mr Rawhiti is focused on setting goals. He is the cleaner in his [prison] unit... His goal is to become a pastor himself – he wants to be a helping hand to others.”

David White/Stuff Defence lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade, KC.

In sentencing, Justice Neil Campbell acknowledged both the Turu and Rawhiti whānau in court, telling Clarity's mother her “strength in coming here today is extraordinary”.

He said Rawhiti’s violence was aggravated by the fact it was a prolonged attack on a vulberable baby and to the child’s head.

Justice Campbell took time off Rawhiti’s sentence for his offer to plead guilty to manslaughter before trial, his remorse, time on electronically monitored bail, efforts to better himself and his upbringing

Justice Campbell said the report showed Rawhiti was brought up by parents who were gang members and that he witnessed violence from a young age. He and his siblings were eventually taken into Oranga Tamariki custody and put with foster families where there was further abuse.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Justice Neil Campbell says Karen Eckhout's non-compliance is flagrant.

The Evidence

Court documents released to Stuff show Rawhiti met Clarity’s mother in May or June in 2019 and a month later the pair were living together in a unit in Ōtara.

The agreed summary said the pair would argue after Rawhiti used methamphetamine.

The violence began weeks later. Rawhiti accused her of being unfaithful and punched her in the head before demanding she clean up bottles he had smashed.

By November, his partner was pregnant. The violence did not stop. On one occasion Rawhiti pushed her around the house before ramming her head into a wardrobe door, causing her to fall to the ground. He then stomped on her head.

By January 2020, she was four months pregnant. The pair were in the bedroom when Rawhiti again accused her of being unfaithful.

Rawhiti punched her in the face. The blows were too many to count before she fell onto a bed.

He dragged her into the hallway by her hair. She rolled into a ball to protect her head and stomach.

But Rawhiti didn’t stop. He kicked and stamped on her head about three times, then dragged her to the bathroom where he kicked her in the head at least twice before ordering her to take a shower.

The violence continued until a week before Clarity was born.

In the early hours of the morning Rawhiti woke her, again accusing her of sleeping with someone. When the woman told Rawhiti she was leaving, he grabbed her and dragged her from the bedroom into the living room.

As she sat on the ground with her back against the sofa, Rawhiti kicked her in the face, giving her a blood nose.

Five months later, Rawhiti turned his violence against his baby boy.

On the morning of October 22, 2020, Rawhiti was looking after Clarity by himself. Clarity’s mother had caught a bus to Hamilton to see her children from a past relationship.

Rawhiti said he woke to his son crying. He confirmed he “hurt him” but couldn’t remember exactly how.

He told the court he remembered twisting his son’s arm. “I remember the click.”

When asked how, he explained matter-of-factly: “Just bending the arm… I just snapped it.”

He also remembered punching Clarity in the face. How many times? He could not be sure.

Rawhiti said he picked his son up by the legs and swung him so his head hit the sofa

: “I wanted him to stop crying.”

He described hearing his son take a deep breath, possibly his last, and running outside with the boy in his arms to get him air.

“I was shocked and confused about what I just did. I didn’t know what was going through my head at the time to do that.”

Rawhiti knew he had caused serious injuries to his son. Medical experts said the damage would have been apparent straight away.

But instead of ringing an ambulance, Rawhiti searched videos on YouTube, including one titled: “What to do if your baby’s not breathing.”

An hour passed before Rawhiti went to neighbours to borrow a phone. Even then, Rawhiti asked to call Healthline instead of an ambulance.

“I was trying to find ways to help him without anyone knowing that I had hurt him.”

Rawhiti made enough admissions to ambulance and firefighters on the scene for them to know the baby had not died from an accident, but had been assaulted.

Rawhiti said: “I done it. I done the damage.”

A post-mortem examination would later find baby Clarity died of a severe head injury that caused severe bleeding on his brain. There was evidence the baby had received 17 blows to his face and head.

Rawhiti repeatedly lied to police, saying Clarity had not been breathing properly and that he caused the injuries trying to resuscitate the boy.

Among Rawhiti’s confessional comments to the paramedics, he asked: “Am I going to jail for murder?”

Friday’s sentence answers that question.