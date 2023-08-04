Mt Roskill murder trial aborted as judge cites 'grossly inadequate' failures by police

Sam Angelo Junior Thomsen, Robin Leota and Apisaloma Timoti (composite image) are all jointly charged with the murder of Brian James in Mt Roskill on December 23, 2021

The trio jointly charged with murdering young barber Brian James two days before Christmas in 2021, have had their trial aborted after police failed to disclose two key notebooks.

And in being called off, Justice Andrew Becroft made searing comment about the situation.

“This trial had been bedevilled by grossly inadequate compliance by the police and the crown with their statutory disclosure obligations,” Justice Becroft said in a minute released to Stuff on Friday, after the trial was aborted on Monday.

Chief High Court Justice Susan Thomas recently issued a practice note stating disclosure is an integral part of any investigation and prosecution.

“It ensures a fair and transparent process and is a vital safeguard against miscarriages of justice,” Justice Thomas said.

Last week, the trial began at the High Court at Auckland for Apisaloma Timoti​, Sam Angelo Junior Thomsen and Robert Leota.

The Crown said Timoti is the one who pulled the trigger of the .22 rifle and killed James, while Sam Angelo Junior Thomsen​ was armed with a machete and attacked two other people in the Mt Roskill home.

Leota is the one the Crown said was part of arranging for the other two defendants to turn up to the Glass Rd home.

All three are jointly charged with murder, two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and Leota is further charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder by helping Thomsen avoid arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

All three men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In Justice Becroft’s minute, he said because of the “comprehensive” failure of disclosure obligations by the police the trial must be aborted which the Crown and defence also agreed with.

David White/Stuff Justice Andrew Becroft was critical of the disclosure issues.

“In my view, there is a reasonable apprehension of a miscarriage of justice in these circumstances. The volume of ongoing late disclosure is too large.

“The defence is clearly compromised. The implications arising from the new evidence are too significant,” Justice Becroft said.

Justice Becroft added that prosecutor Sam McMullan had “conducted himself in a way that is consistent with the highest obligations of officers of this court”.

“There can be no personal blame on him. Even more so, there is absolutely no question that any of the defence counsel are to blame.

“They have consistently raised the issue of inadequate disclosure. It has clearly been an ongoing and, as it turns out, totally justified concern,” Justice Becroft said.

Justice Becroft said that this was a case where police’s statutory disclosure obligations “have fallen significantly and apparently consistently short of the mark”.

As the defendants each face a charge of murder, Justice Becroft said it was unarguable that disclosure requirements need to be adhered to.

He said the “very significant failure” by the police has resulted in the trial being aborted.

“In this context, it is virtually the ultimate sanction for police disclosure failures. But the consequences of the decision affect so many others involved in this trial. I say no more,” Justice Becroft said in the minute.