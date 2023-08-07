Defence cross-examines forensic psychiatrist in Lauren Dickason murder trial

17:20, Aug 07 2023
1 NEWS
The psychiatrist told the court the triple killing was an act of anger and "manifestation" of control by Dickason.

Follow Stuff’s live blog for all the latest from the Lauren Dickason murder trial.

Lauren Dickason appears in the High Court in Christchurch during her trial.
George Heard/Pool
Lauren Dickason appears in the High Court in Christchurch during her trial.