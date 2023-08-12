He's on the run from police, but that may not have stopped Richard Sivell from posting online

A conspiracy theorist who has been on the run for more than a year on charges of threatening to kill former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has continued to have a presence online according to experts in the field.

Richard Trevor Sivell, 40, was arrested in March last year by armed police at a rural property near Te Puke where he lived in a caravan and appeared in the Tauranga District Court the following day on the threatening to kill charge.

He refused to recognise the court’s jurisdiction and wouldn’t move beyond the public gallery, prompting police officers and a security guard to drag him into the dock by his arms and legs.

He was released on bail, but then failed to turn up to his next appearance and hasn’t been seen since. A warrant is out for his arrest.

Stuff has been attempting to draw police on what action they have taken to track down Sivell over the past 16 months, asking for internal reports and emails under the Official Information Act.

Police refused to release any material on the grounds that it’s an active investigation and to do so could “prejudice the maintenance of the law”.

The Disinformation Project, anresearch group studying disinformation in New Zealand, has been closely following Sivell’s online activity since before his arrest. They believe they have linked him to two Telegram channels set up in recent months, as well as various “sock puppet” accounts, where the user disguises their identity.

The organisation says an analysis of the phraseology and language used on the Telegram channels as well as various other data points, suggest with a high degree of probability that they are controlled by Sivell.

One was created in October, 2022 and has 426 subscribers, while the others was set up in February and has 1037 subscribers.

Disinformation Project director and founder Kate Hannah said posts on the accounts used phrases unique to Sivell.

One channel contains a list of numerous politicians, academics and journalists, amongst others, to be arrested and brought before a “military tribunal” for “crimes against humanity”.

Hannah said the account had been particularly active in recent weeks, with Judge Paul Kellar added to the “Nuremberg” list after he jailed Nathan Raureti Symington, who had shot at pictures of Ardern with firearms and a crossbow in a video titled “Enemies spotted in the wild”.

Hannah said she also featured on the list and her picture had been posted again out of the blue last week. She took it as a threat.

”The name Nuremberg ... is referencing the execution of war criminals ... at the end of World War Two and the Holocaust, so it is a death threat and it does sit with me as I go about my every day business.”

Dr. Sanjana Hattotuwa, the project’s research director, said the organisation’s study suggested he had access to a desktop or laptop computer, stable internet and was “very likely” in one place.

Hattotuwa said it appeared Sivell had fallen out with other members of the conspiracy community, including Counterspin Media’s Kelvyn Alp and Destiny Church’s Brian Tamaki, who had been added to the Nuremberg list.

supplied Richard Sivell plays keyboards in a band.

Hannah said it was “immensely frustrating” that Sivell was able to continue to evade police.

“Presumably he is using VPNs to disguise his IP addresses, but there are ways around that [for investigators]. I suspect there is limited resource within police for this kind of work ... and they are potentially more focused on financial crimes and scams at this point in time.”

Police refused to say whether they were aware of the Telegram channels and Sivell’s online activity.

In a statement, they said “a number of enquiries have been carried out ... however he has not been located”.

Anyone with information about Sivell’s whereabouts should call 111, referencing file 220426/7736.