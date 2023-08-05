Auckland CBD homicide: Police comb through CCTV footage with shooter still at large

Armed police attend after a double shooting in Auckland's Queen Street on Thursday night.

A person who shot two people in the Auckland CBD, one who has since died, remains at large.

Police launched a homicide investigation on Friday evening following the death of a man who was critically injured in the shooting on Queen St on Thursday evening.

“Today [Friday], he was taken off life support and sadly succumbed to his injuries with family beside him,” Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said.

“This is a tragic outcome for all concerned, and our focus remains on locating the person responsible.”

A second man who was shot remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff The shooting took place on Queen St near Fort St shortly before midnight on Thursday.

Police responded to reports of small group fight on the corner of Queen and Fort St shortly before midnight.

During the fight, a person pulled out a gun and fired at least four shots, hitting one victim in the head and the other in the abdomen.

The shooter, who wore distinctive red and black pants and a red hat, fled the scene on a Lime scooter

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A spokesperson for Lime said the company was aware of the incident and were in touch with police about supporting the investigation. (File photo)

Bolton said investigating police are following positive lines of enquiry. He assured those who live and work in the CBD that this was an isolated incident and that they should not be concerned.

“I know there will be interest around what our investigation team is doing, however there are some operational sensitives at present.”

“I can reassure the public that our absolute priority is to bring about answers for this man’s family.”

CCTV cameras – of which there are many in the CBD – are assisting with the investigation.

“We are continuing to ask anyone to come forward with information if they have not done so already.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 230804/3399, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Tips may also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Andrew Coster speaks after the shooting incident in the Auckland CBD.

The incident follows a shooting at a construction site at the corner of Queen and Quay streets on July 20.

Three people died in the incident, including the shooter, 24-year-old Matu Reid.

A police officer was critically hurt in the incident and faces a long recovery.

Police will remain “highly visible” in the central city in the coming weeks to ensure people feel safe, acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said on Friday.

“We acknowledge recent incidents will be alarming for those who live, work, or come into the city to visit.”

“It is always concerning for Police when people chose to employ violence so brazenly.”

Additional staff from across Auckland had been deployed to prevent crime.

“We are conscious the weekends bring in additional visitors to our city centre for nightlife and other events.”

“Police encourage those people coming into the city for leisure and nightlife to exercise common sense, particularly if they are drinking alcohol.”

People are encouraged to make a plan to get home safely, with a sober driver or by using a ride-share app.

“If anyone finds themselves in a situation where they feel unsafe or if an incident is occurring, please call 111.”