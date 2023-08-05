Homicide investigation after man who took himself to hospital with gunshot wounds dies

A police cordon remains in place at Taurima Ave in Point England on Saturday night.

Police say they are following “strong lines of inquiry” after a homicide investigation was launched in Auckland on Saturday.

Police were called to Taurima Reserve in Point England around 2.40pm following “several” reports of disorder and sounds of gunshots, Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton of the Auckland City CIB said.

A male self-presented to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition, having suffered gunshot wounds.

He has since died as a result of his injuries.

“We would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk believed to be posed to the wider public,” Salton said on Saturday night.

“We believe that those involved are known to each other.”

The Point England community will notice a greater police presence while the investigation continues, he said.

“Police are following strong lines of inquiry and continue to ask the public for any information which may assist.”

At 7pm armed police officers were still at the scene, and a cordon remained in place surrounding the reserve.

A woman, who didn’t want to be named and lives opposite the park, said that she had left the house in the morning she saw a “load of black cars gathered around one house”.

“I just thought it was a family gathering,” she said.

Another local resident, who Stuff also agreed not to name, said that when he got home from work just after 2pm he saw a group of people standing in the drive of one of the homes now within the cordon.

“About half an hour later the police turned up. They came in with their guns drawn and secured the playground,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Salton urged anyone who was in the immediate area at the time to come forward to speak to police.