Homicide investigation launched after man involved in 'disorder' in Auckland dies

A police cordon remains in place at Taurima Ave in Point England on Saturday night.

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man involved in a “disorder” incident in Auckland died.

Police were called to Taurima Reserve in Point England following several reports of disorder and firearms being sighted, Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton of the Auckland City CIB said.

The man later took himself to hospital in a critical condition.

He has since died as a result of his injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances and locate those responsible.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the immediate area at the time,” Salton said.