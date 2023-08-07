Killer told he's 'a monster and a coward, who is nothing more than a weak little boy'

Ranapera Taumata appeared for sentencing in the High Court at Napier on Monday.

A man who beat his girlfriend to death has been called “a monster and a coward, who is nothing more than a weak little boy” before being sentenced to life in jail.

Ranapera Taumata, 30, murdered his girlfriend of 18 months, Taylor-Jade Hira, 22, in Hastings in 2019. He was sentenced by Justice Christine Grice in the High Court in Napier on Monday.

Grice outlined the offending and the contents of victim impact statements that made clear that Hira was much loved and would be much missed.

She said she had to consider denunciation and deterrence, and also protecting the community before sentencing Taumata, and she noted the number of aggravating factors in the offending, including the sustained and serious force he used in assaulting Hira.

SUPPLIED Taylor-Jade Hira, 22, died in Wellington Hospital on August 18, 2019, from injuries she had suffered in an assault in Hastings four days earlier.

Grice said Hira had sustained physical and violent abuse from Taumata over the course of their relationship and had become conditioned to it.

She acknowledged that Taumata had five previous convictions for family violence on a previous partner and the mother of one of his children, as well as robbery, aggravated robbery, and assault with a weapon.

She noted he had been assessed has having a risk of serious violence and reoffending and that he was a “clear risk to the community”

She also acknowledged his limited cognitive function, his psychotic illness and his extremely low intellectual functioning, as well as his deprived background which included a heavy gang influence.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years and six months.

A close family friend of the Hira whānau, Nichola Tuakanangaro read a victim impact statement on behalf of her own whānau, saying they would not like Taylor-Jade remembered as the girl who was beaten and covered in bruises, and who told her father “I’m OK you don’t need to worry about me”.

“I know this is not the person Taylor-Jade would like to be remembered as,” she said.

David Unwin/Stuff Justice Christine Grice sentenced Ranapera Taumata in the High Court at Napier on Monday. (File photo)

“She had a smile that could light up a room... She was goofy, a bit of a dork and a whole lot of sassy,” she said

She told Taumata there were people who believed he did not deserve to walk the earth, but she hoped he did and that he lived every day in the same sort of fear Taylor-Jade had experienced on the night he killed her.

She called Taumata “a monster and a coward, who is nothing more than a weak little boy”.

Hira’s mother Maria Rukupo read a victim impact statement which she had written in her daughter’s voice.

“My family loves me. My goofiness, my grumpy frown, my loud laugh, my light up the room smile... just all of me. All I wanted was for you to love me too,” she said.

Stuff Taylor-Jade Hira, 22, was remembered as ‘goofy, a bit of a dork and a whole lot of sassy”. (File photo)

Crown prosecutor Michael Blaschke said Hira was vulnerable and had come under control of Taumata to the point she was unable to accept the intervention of family and he said the offending involved “a very high level of violence”.

He also noted Taumata’s previous violent offending and said that called for an uplift.

Taumata’s lawyer Andrew Schulze offered sincere apology for the “unrelenting grief” his actions had caused.

He noted the contents of a cultural report that outlined the abuse Taumata had suffered by family members as a child and the “certain degree of inevitability” that led to his own offending.

A jury took just over two hours to find Taumata guilty of murder after a week-long trial in the High Court at Napier in June.

The jury had to decide whether Taumata could have known when he assaulted Hira that he might kill her, and whether his extremely low intellect might have a bearing on his ability to assess the possible consequences of his actions.

Taumata assaulted Hira around 1am on August 15, 2019. The assault occurred in the sleep-out that he called home on his parents property on Huia Street, Hastings.

Hira was taken to hospital by Taumata, his sister and mother, but never regained consciousness. She died on August 18.

At the start of the trial Taumata admitted he had killed Hira, but denied it was intentional.

A post-mortem found more than 50 cuts, bruises, abrasions and fractures on her 55kg, 171cm-tall frame, running from her forehead to ankles, and including the unsurvivable damage to her brain caused by blunt force trauma inflicted by Taumata.