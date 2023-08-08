Arrest in Pt England homicide after man goes to hospital with fatal gunshot wounds

A police cordon remained at Taurima Ave in Point England on Saturday night.

Police have arrested a man in relation to a fatal shooting in Auckland over the weekend.

Police were called to Taurima Reserve in Point England at about 2.40pm on Saturday after several reports of disorder and sounds of gunshots.

A man later showed up in a critical condition at Auckland Hospital, having suffered gunshot wounds, where he died from his injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon, police arrested a man for bail breaches after a police raid on a Glen Innes house, said detective inspector Glenn Baldwin.

“At the address, detectives arrested a 28-year-old man for breaching his electronically monitored bail.

“We have established his presence at the scene of Saturday’s violence.”

Ther has been an increased police presence in the area since the shooting.

On Monday, police appealed for any cellphone or CCTV footage from those in the area near the shooting that could help them piece together what had happened.

Baldwin said police knew an altercation had taken place between two groups during which shots were fired.

“This reckless violence especially, when it happens in public spaces, is deplorable to police and the public,” he said.

“Our team is working with determination in this investigation to identify the parties involved.”

He said CCTV they had gathered had already helped the investigation and asked for anyone with footage to come forward.

The post-mortem examination of the man who was killed has since been completed and the body has been returned to the family

People with information to assist with the investigation are asked to contact police on 105 quoting the file number 230805/0100 or by going online to police.govt.nz/use-105.