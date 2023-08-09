Fleeing driver steals cars, drives wrong way down motorways, crashes into truck

A witness said they saw “20 or more” police cars descend on the scene.

A person has been arrested after stealing two cars, driving the wrong way down two of Auckland’s motorways and crashing into a truck.

Inspector Daniel Meade said police were able to arrest the 27-year-old on the Southwestern Motorway on Wednesday morning after they fled from police.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

A stolen SUV was seen on Richard Pearse Drive in Māngere at about 9am and was signalled to stop by police but took off at speed.

It was later seen in the Manurewa area, Meade said, and members of the public reported to police it entered the Southern Motorway going in the wrong direction.

Police followed the car’s movements and saw it travelling on the Southwestern Motorway before crashing into a truck near the Plunkett Rd overbridge.

Google Maps/Supplied Traffic remained backed up around Māngere Bridge at 10.15am.

The driver got out of the car and forcibly stole a hatchback that had come to a stop near the crash.

“The driver did not sustain injuries, but is understandably shaken,” Meade said.

The police helicopter monitored the incident and spikes were successfully used on the car as it drove around Māngere at speed.

The car re-entered the Southwestern Mororway going in the wrong direction on Coronation Rd, narrowly avoiding other motorists, Meade said.

The driver tried to get out of the car and approached a third car, but the occupant was able to drive it away.

The driver was taken into custody as police blocked the vehicle near the Walmsley Rd overbridge at about 10am.

“It is incredibly fortunate no member of the public was seriously injured as a result of the driver’s reckless actions this morning.

“Police are working to clear the scene and there has been some impact on travel on northbound lanes.”

The 27-year-old driver was in police custody and would be charged, Meade said.

Mark, who did not want to give his surname, was on the phone to his partner as she drove south on State Highway 20 past Māngere Bridge as the incident unfolded.

“She was screaming, she said she could see 20 or more police cars surrounding this one car.

“Armed police jumped out of their cars, but the car took off and started driving the wrong way down the motorway into oncoming traffic,” Mark said.