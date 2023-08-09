Car ramming into group of people linked to gang-related Palmerston North homicide investigation

Gang tensions spill over into violence as a person is hit with a vehicle outside bar Castle 789 in Palmerston North.

A car ramming into a group of people near a bar was part of a chain of events leading to a gang-related homicide in Palmerston North.

Police have confirmed the incident, which occurred on Main St on Friday night and was captured on video, is linked to a gang fight between members of the Mongrel Mob and Black Power outside the Castle 789 bar, and a homicide on Croydon Ave in the suburb of Highbury on Sunday.

The footage, provided to Stuff, shows a black car running up and over an island and into a group of people outside the bar.

One person was taken onto the hood of the car all the way over to the other side of the street before being flung to the ground. The vehicle appears to attempt to hit them again.

Manawatū area commander Ross Grantham said police were aware of the video and confirmed it captured gang-related disorder.

“We believe it’s part of the events which have [led] up to the fatal shooting on Sunday. Police would like to hear from anyone with any video footage or information regarding this incident.”

Supplied Image taken from a video shot on the evening of Friday, August 4, 2023, showing a car driving into a group of people in Palmerston North.

In a separate statement, a police spokesperson said they were called out to reports of disorder and people fighting at 10.30pm on August 4.

“On arrival police were unable to locate anything of note, however were then notified by hospital staff that two people had come in with injuries that appeared to have been sustained in a fight.”

Victims at the scene declined to speak to police about what happened, the spokesperson said.

Supplied Victims of the fight on Main St declined to speak to police, but two people admitted themselves to hospital later that night.

Grantham said police continued to make good progress with the homicide investigation and were seeking help from the public in regard to sightings of a white 2005 Nissan Teana, registration HLQ924 as they believed it was in the area at the time of the shooting, and was found burnt out on Aranui Rd.

The death of the young father, a Mongrel Mob member has brought a large gang presence to Palmerston North.

Tensions between the two gangs had increased since the shooting.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff Skid marks at the Terrace End in Palmerston North show the results of a fight on Main St on Friday.

Grantham said police have reached out to the gangs and some had reached out to police for assistance in getting the groups together and resolving the conflict.

A post-mortem was completed on Tuesday and the young father was released to his whānau who would take him back to the Waikato region.

A scene examination at the property was also completed on Tuesday.

So far, police had arrested three people with gang links, in relation to possession of firearms and ammunition after a vehicle was stopped in Feilding.