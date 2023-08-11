Armed police search gang pad in Pt England homicide investigation

Armed police searched an Auckland gang pad in relation to an alleged homicide in Auckland’s Pt England on Saturday.

Armed police searched an Auckland gang pad on Friday in relation to an alleged homicide in Auckland’s Pt England the previous weekend.

Early on Friday morning, the Armed Offenders Squad carried out a search warrant at the Rebel MC Gang pad in Ōtāhuhu.

No one was arrested.

Police launched a homicide investigation after 32-year-old Charles Anthony Pongi died in Auckland Hospital after he arrived in a critical condition with gunshot wounds.

One person, who was at the scene of the crime, was arrested for breaching his electronically monitored bail conditions.

But Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin stressed that the case was far from closed.

The investigation is now looking at the involvement of members of both the Head Hunters MC and Rebel MC gangs in the fatal shooting, said Baldwin.

“Our enquiries thus far have indicated that the Rebel’s gang pad is a location of interest for us and we are continuing to make enquiries into possible suspects.

“No further arrests have been made at this stage, however the investigation is still gathering and reviewing a large amount of CCTV footage,” he said.

Information and CCTV from the wider community is continuing to assist the investigation.

Baldwin said police still need to hear from anyone with video or information.

People with information are asked to contact police on 105 quoting the file number 230805/0100 or by going online to police.govt.nz/use-105.