String of fatal shootings sees NZ reach half its annual gun deaths in 17 days

A worker in an adjacent building captures the sound of gunfire in Auckland CBD.

From construction workers gunned down at a building site in Auckland’s CBD to a gang-related shooting in Palmerston North, a recent string of high-profile fatal shootings has seen New Zealand experience half its yearly average of gun deaths – in just 17 days.

Yet, the head of the police won’t comment on what police are doing to combat fatal gun crimes.

Between July 20 and August 6, five people died as a result of gunshot wounds across four shooting incidents.

This is half the average number of victims and incidents than Aotearoa typically sees in a whole year.

By comparison, between 2004 and 2019 there was an average of 10 victims across 10 fatal shooting incidents a year, according to data collated by Stuff investigation The Homicide Report.

July 20: Auckland CBD shooting

New Zealand’s largest city was brought to a standstill on Thursday, after a lone gunman opened fire at One Queen Street – a major commercial precinct under construction in the heart of the CBD.

With the eyes of the world on Auckland as it prepared to host the opening match of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid made his way through the multi-million dollar construction site on Auckland’s waterfront.

Armed with a pump-action shotgun, Reid shot dead two construction workers, Solomona Tootoo, 45, and Tupuga Sipiliano, 44.

Ten more were injured, including a police officer. Reid also died from gunshot wounds at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, Reid was on home detention for a number of domestic violence related offences. It’s still unclear how he came to be in possession of a firearm.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Solomona Tootoo’s sister-in-law described him as a “hardworking, family-orientated man”.

August 3: Queen St shooting

Exactly two weeks later, Auckland’s CBD again made headlines when police were called to a fight on the corner of Fort St and Queen St shortly before midnight on Thursday.

During the fight, a person allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at least four shots, hitting one victim in the head and the other in the abdomen.

Police say the alleged shooter fled the scene on a Lime scooter.

One of the injured, 26-year-old Sione Tuuholoaki, later died in hospital, prompting a homicide investigation to be launched.

Although no arrests have been made yet, police continue to urge 24-year-old Dariush Talagi, who they described as “dangerous”, to hand himself in.

Supplied 26-year-old Sione Tuuholoaki’s has been remembered by friends as an “an old soul trapped in a young body”.

August 5: Pt England shooting

Police were then called to Taurima Reserve in Auckland’s Pt England on Saturday afternoon, following reports of the sound of gunshots.

32-year-old Charles Pongi took himself to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition later that day, having suffered gunshot wounds.

He died from his injuries whilst in hospital, once again prompting police to initiate a homicide investigation.

While no arrests have been made in relation to the fatal shooting of Pongi, detectives and the Armed Offenders Squad executed a search warrant at the Rebel MC Gang pad in Ōtāhuhu.

Police also arrested a 28-year-old man for breaching his electronically monitored bail conditions by being at Taurima Reserve the night of the shooting.

August 6: Palmerston North shooting

Just a day later 26-year-old Hori Gage was killed in what police have called a gang-related shooting in Palmerston North.

Gage was fatally shot on Croydon Ave in Highbury on Sunday afternoon.

The Mongrel Mob member, originally from the Waikato area, was found with critical injuries on his driveway. He died at the scene.

A homicide investigation remains ongoing as police from outside the district have been called in to assist “with high-visibility patrols to provide reassurance to the Palmerston North community”.

One person has been arrested and charged for breaching his bail, and four firearms were located and seized as part of police’s investigation.

Supplied According to police 26-year-old Hori George was a “young father”.

‘Very concerning’

The spate of fatal shootings come amid claims from the National Party that the current Government are ‘soft on crime’, with the topic fast becoming a key election issue.

When asked about the string of gun fatalities, National's spokesperson for police, Mark Mitchell, called them a “disgrace”.

“New Zealand is a small country with a small population, so this is awful.

“I think it’s indicative of the fact this Government has created a permissive environment for crime with low respect for – and low fear of – the police,” Mitchell said.

Minister of Police, Ginny Anderson, said the firearms offences were “very concerning”.

“In particular, the gang violence we have seen within our communities is absolutely unacceptable.

“This Government is doing more to reduce the harm caused by firearms than any previous Government, including the banning of semi-automatic weapons in the wake of the shooting in Christchurch, buying back more than 60,000 guns,” Anderson said.

The Labour Government also introduced Aotearoa’s first digital firearms register “to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous criminals,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has not commented on the string of shootings.

“The Firearms Register has been running for just 7 weeks. While it is promising to see over 23,000 firearms registered, it will take time to get a complete picture of all the legal firearms in New Zealand”.

But, when approached by Stuff with questions about what’s being done to curb the rise of fatal firearms incidents, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster didn’t respond.

Instead, the questions were passed to a police spokesperson who said that, “inquiries are ongoing into many of these incidents and those inquiries include efforts to trace the origin of any firearms used”.

“Police does not currently have any evidence that would provide a basis to answer the questions you have asked,” the spokesperson said.

According to the Homicide Report, there were 118 gun homicide incidents with a total of 175 victims between 2004 and 2019, excluding hunting accidents and police shooting.