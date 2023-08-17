Police sergeant who made 'sexually explicit comments' redeployed after Stuff story

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster initiated a review of police’s code of conduct after Stuff approached him in July. (File photo)

A police sergeant who made “inappropriate, sexually explicit comments” to a colleague has been transferred to a different department after Stuff approached the head of police about his behaviour.

In June, the Independent Police Conduct Authority found that the sergeant, who was working in the Counties Manukau Alcohol Harm Prevention Unit at the time, was guilty of breaching the police code of conduct with his comments.

After that, the sergeant’s role continued unchanged, prompting the subject of his harassment to install security cameras inside and outside her home.

However, Stuff can now report the sergeant has now been moved, on a three-month secondment at Auckland Airport. After that, Stuff understands he will take a permanent position at Ormiston Police Station.

When asked about the redeployment of the sergeant, a spokesperson said police “have nothing further to add at this point in time”.

The victim of the harassment – who Stuff has identified only under the pseudonym of Sarah – said she has been off work for nine weeks. She’d refused to return to work while the sergeant was still placed in Counties Manukau.

“The fact it took the media getting involved for my concerns to be heard is shameful,” Sarah said.

“And now [the sergeant] has been moved, but still no one’s approached me to see how I am, it’s horrible.”

In her IPCA complaint, Sarah said the sergeant had made comments like: “There’s something on your lips, and it looks like c**”.

“Once the sergeant came into that role, the banter started to change. It became more and more sexual, and never stopped.

“‘You look hot’ soon became ‘nice ass’... and suddenly he was inviting me on holiday to Thailand with him – without his wife.”

Ella Bates Hermans/Stuff Sarah said having a level of “banter” with police officers she worked with had always helped with the challenging nature of her work, but said something was different about the sergeant’s comments.

Sarah recalled an incident where a lolly had turned her tongue blue. She said she remembered the sergeant saying, “oh yeah, stick it out for me” in front of their colleagues.

After questions from Stuff in July, a police spokesperson said although the sergeant had been “sanctioned” he “remains a valued member of NZ Police”.

After more questions from Stuff, this time to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to see what the head of the force made of the situation, he said the case highlighted an “important question” about verbal harassment.

“It is questionable whether treating sexual innuendo in the workplace as anything less than serious misconduct provides adequate protection against such oppressive behaviour.

“To this end, I have initiated a review of the Police Code of Conduct which will consider including objectively offensive sexually explicit or suggestive language as grounds for a finding of serious misconduct,” Coster told Stuff.

The police code of conduct classifies abusive or offensive language – including sexual innuendo – as misconduct, as opposed to serious misconduct.

If behaviour like the sergeant’s was classified as serious misconduct in future, it could justify dismissal.

Police said “employment law does not allow retrospective application”, meaning that up until the sergeant’s secondment, Sarah was expected to continue working with him.

Survivors’ advocate Ruth Money said that she was “glad” to hear that the sergeant had been moved.

“It’s the very bare minimum, and should have happened initially,” Money said.

Where to get help for sexual abuse and harassment

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.