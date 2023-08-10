Two arrested, guns, ammo and drugs seized after cross-Auckland car chase

The men, aged 30 and 59, face multiple charges relating to firearms, theft, driving and bail breach offences.

Two men have been arrested, and guns and ammo were seized, after police were led on a car chase across Auckland on Wednesday night.

The men, aged 30 and 59, face multiple charges relating to firearms, theft, driving and bail breach offences.

It stemmed from an attempted traffic stop when police tried to pull over a car speeding on Auckland’s southern motorway at 8.22pm.

The car wouldn’t stop, so officers tracked it as it turned off State Highway 1 onto SH16.

The car was followed to Henderson where it stopped, three people got out and fled into a large residential building.

Police set up a cordon at 8.53pm, then used dogs to get two of the men out of the building.

During the raid officers found a loaded shotgun, ammunition, and illegal drugs.

The two men who were arrested are due to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Thursday, said Waitematā West senior sergeant Damian Albert.

“This is another example of some great police work in removing firearms out of the hands of criminals and holding them to account while keeping our community safe,” Senior Sergeant Albert said.