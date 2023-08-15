Armed teens on two-day crime spree from Browns Bay to Whangārei

Teens travel from Browns Bay to Whangārei on crime spree. (File photo)

Police have arrested a group of teenagers who travelled from Browns Bay to Whangārei on a crime spree.

On Tuesday morning the teens, aged between 13 and 15, were arrested in connection with multiple burglaries, an aggravated robbery and ramming a police vehicle.

The spree began in the early hours of Monday, when police received a report of a burglary at a petrol station on State Highway 1, Whakapara, at about 1.20am.

Three teens were reportedly smashing windows and stealing items.

At 3.11am, the group appeared again at fast food restaurant on Bank St, where they allegedly a stole cash register.

Police have now linked this group to an aggravated robbery at a restaurant in Browns Bay, on Auckland’s North Shore, on Monday night.

At about 10.40pm the group – allegedly armed with knives and screwdrivers – entered a store in Clyde Rd and demanded money.

Cash registers were stolen before thieves fled in a car.

Police caught up with the group at 1.37am, on Tuesday, at a petrol station on SH1.

Detective senior sergeant Geoff McCarthy said police signalled for the group to pull over.

The group kept driving and police pursued.

“Shortly after, the pursuing police vehicle was rammed by the offending vehicle and rendered immobile.

“Thankfully, the officers involved were uninjured,” McCarthy said.

Road spikes eventually bought the car to a stop.

The occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Four young people were arrested.

“This type of crime is unacceptable and has no place in our communities. We want to reassure the community that this type of offending will not be tolerated,” McCarthy said.

Property was recovered from both burglary scenes.

All four teenagers will appear in Whangārei Youth Court on Tuesday.