Man admits hitting elderly woman at Posie Parker protest

Anti-trans activist Posie Parker fled from counter protesters in Auckland on March 25, 2023.

A man has admitted assaulting an elderly woman during a protest against an anti-transgender speaker.

The protester, who has name suppression, appeared at the Auckland District Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to a charge of assault, his lawyer Emma Priest confirmed to Stuff.

The 21-year-old was charged after activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, was set to speak at Auckland’s Albert Park in March.

The man hit the woman during a heated clash between supporters of Keen-Minshull and those who support transgender rights.

Priest said no conviction was entered and his interim name suppression continues.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Controversial anti-transgender speaker Parker Posie left Albert Park after heated protests.

Videos of the protest showed heated scenes between the protesters, with a man hitting a woman twice in the face.

Keen-Minshull was set to speak at Albert Park as part of her Let Women Speak tour, but was drowned out by thousands of counter-protesters.

She was doused with tomato juice and left the rally early, but said she would return to New Zealand in the future.

Protester Eli Rubashkyn, a transgender and intersex activist, has been charged with common assault for pouring the juice on Keen-Minshull.

She has pleaded not guilty.