Man admits hitting elderly woman at Posie Parker protest
A man has admitted assaulting an elderly woman during a protest against an anti-transgender speaker.
The protester, who has name suppression, appeared at the Auckland District Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to a charge of assault, his lawyer Emma Priest confirmed to Stuff.
The 21-year-old was charged after activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, was set to speak at Auckland’s Albert Park in March.
The man hit the woman during a heated clash between supporters of Keen-Minshull and those who support transgender rights.
Priest said no conviction was entered and his interim name suppression continues.
Videos of the protest showed heated scenes between the protesters, with a man hitting a woman twice in the face.
Keen-Minshull was set to speak at Albert Park as part of her Let Women Speak tour, but was drowned out by thousands of counter-protesters.
She was doused with tomato juice and left the rally early, but said she would return to New Zealand in the future.
Protester Eli Rubashkyn, a transgender and intersex activist, has been charged with common assault for pouring the juice on Keen-Minshull.
She has pleaded not guilty.