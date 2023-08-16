Former teacher to be extradited to England to face charges relating to schoolgirl

Steven Paul White will have to leave New Zealand back to England to face charges. (File photo)

An ex-teacher who has lived in New Zealand for two decades must go back to England to face historical charges of allegedly indecently assaulting a schoolgirl.

“Telling in favour of extradition is the fact that the alleged offending against a student, by her teacher, who was in a position of trust, is serious,” Justice Christine Gordon said in her decision released to Stuff.

Steven Paul White​ denies the allegations and has been fighting his extradition after he was arrested on a warrant in 2021.

Earlier this year, Judge Steven Bonnar found he was eligible for surrender under the Extradition Act, but White appealed to the High Court.

White was 28 when he alleged to have kissed and intimately touched a 15-year-old girl between October 2002 and March 2003, while he was a teacher at a school in the Greater Manchester area.

In Justice Gordon’s decision, it sets out a chronology of the events, including the fact that in October 2003, White is alleged to have called the complainant informing her he was going to the United States. He then sent a text message stating he would not return to England as “his contact with another girl was being investigated”.

That investigation was unable to happen as White had “disappeared” and in February 2004, he was dismissed from a school.

Meanwhile, White had arrived in New Zealand and in 2013 was granted his permanent residency.

The complainant went to the Greater Manchester Police in May 2017 to report White’s alleged offending.

In December 2019, District Judge Sam Gooze granted a warrant for White’s arrest.

It wasn’t till August 2021 that White was arrested on the warrant.

At the High Court, White’s lawyer Sam Wimsett, submitted the accusation was not made in good faith or in the interests of justice.

White said the complainant went to police because she became aware he had settled into a new life and had a family and children in New Zealand.

He had lived in New Zealand since 2004. He’s married and remarried, is a father to five children and supports them through child support payments.

Wimsett submitted White had been lured into a false sense of security by the complainant, which allowed him to settle in New Zealand and raise a family.

The woman sent messages to White in 2011, 2013 and 2015. She told police the messages didn’t paint a full picture and she communicated with him as she was still vulnerable and now considers he still had a hold over her.

At the High Court, Wimsett submitted it would be unjust and oppressive to surrender White to the United Kingdom.

White had not been interviewed or even given the opportunity to put information by the prosecuting authority or put potential defences forward.

Prosecutor Robin McCoubrey, who is acting for the United Kingdom, said there were no errors of law as alleged and none of the discretionary restrictions on surrender of the Extradition Act applied in this case.

“I consider the Judge was correct when he said this was not a case where Mr White had been led to believe, by anything he had been told either by the complainant or by the authorities in the United Kingdom, that he was free to live his life in New Zealand without the risk of prosecution for the alleged offences in the United Kingdom,” Justice Gordon said.

Justice Gordon also did not consider it would be unjust to surrender White because of the time between the alleged offences and the complaint.

“Mr White is eligible for surrender to the United Kingdom in relation to the offences for which his extradition is sought.”

The Greater Manchester Police said they were unable to comment on the matter.