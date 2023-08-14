Live: PM Chris Hipkins is holding a post-Cabinet news conference ... watch here

Live: Jury in Dickason murder trial asks to watch police interviews of parents again

14:56, Aug 14 2023
1 NEWS
The trial is nearing an end after four weeks in court.
Justice Cameron Mander is presiding over the High Court trial of Lauren Dickason, charged with murdering her three young daughters.
George Heard/Pool/Stuff
Justice Cameron Mander is presiding over the High Court trial of Lauren Dickason, charged with murdering her three young daughters.