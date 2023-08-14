Balaclava-wearing driver leads to seizure of stab vest, weapons

Police recovered a range of weapons from a vehicle after the driver was found wearing a balaclava.

A driver wearing a balaclava led to a vehicle being pulled over by police, who then found an arsenal of weapons.

The incident unfolded on Bellona St, in the Dunedin suburb of St Kilda, on Sunday about 11.45am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Inside the vehicle was the balaclava-wearing driver, a 31-year-old man, and beside him was a 35-year-old male passenger.

The passenger had a warrant for his arrest, with police also finding a knife in the back seat.

A further search of the vehicle turned up multiple knives, a stab resistant vest, imitation firearm inside the tucked into the waistband of the driver, and a Taser.

The driver was charged with possessing an offensive weapon, possessing an imitation firearm, disguised for burglary and unlawfully possessing a restricted item.

Both men were expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Monday.

In a similar incident, police pulled over a vehicle at The Esplanade late on Friday night.

Police invoked a warrantless search of the vehicle, which was driven by a 31-year-old and included a 24-year-old passenger, who had a warrant for his arrest, Bond said.

Officers recovered 64 grams of MDMA, 0.5g of methamphetamine, drug utensils, scales, an imitation firearm, mask, a knife and a police scanner from the vehicle.

The men face multiple charges relating to the possession and supply of drugs and offensive weapons.