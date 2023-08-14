Impostor doctor unhappy his jail time appeal is before the same judge he duped

Yuvaraj Krishnan had no medical qualifications but managed to land a job as a doctor with the help of forged documents.

Yuvaraj Krishnan convinced senior members of the medical profession and even a High Court judge that he was a qualified doctor before being outed as a fake and put behind bars.

On Monday his attempt to decrease his prison sentence of three years and seven months for perjury and forging documents went before the same High Court judge he duped.

Court documents released to Stuff show Krishnan was employed by the Auckland District Health Board’s Covid-19 support team in December 2020.

He told health board authorities he had a medical degree from a Polish university, as well as a master's in science from Sydney University – both were lies.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Yuvaraj Krishnan appearing at the Manukau District Court.

A year later, Krishnan used the same fake credentials to secure a job in the respiratory clinic at Middlemore, one of the country’s busiest hospitals.

Krishnan had a base salary of $104,080 and saw 63 patients, as well as a further 18 as part of research.

Monday’s hearing focused on his perjury conviction. That stems from fake documents filed with the High Court in an effort to avoid relatively minor driving convictions.

Krishnan was involved in a car crash in 2020 and charged with operating a vehicle carelessly and failing to stop or ascertain injury.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Justice Christian Whata. (File photo)

His application for a discharge without conviction was declined in the District Court and he appealed to the High Court in Auckland where Justice Christian Whata heard the case.

Among documents Krishnan supplied in support of his application was a letter supposedly from the Medical Council of New Zealand, which said he’d passed his medical exams and was eligible to apply for full registration to practice as a doctor in this country.

There was also a letter, supposedly from James Worthy a DHB clinic manager, which said if Krishnan was convicted, he could no longer be employed in the Public Health Unit, Covid-19 Unit or the Infectious Unit.

Both of those documents were fake too.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Lawyer Shane Tait. (File photo)

On Monday morning, Krishnan’s new lawyer Shane Tait asked Justice Whata to consider recusing himself due to a “possible conflict”.

“It’s the appropriateness of the matter... whether it is appropriate Your Honour sits on an appeal where Your Honour was the Judicial Officer who was deceived.”

Tait pointed to the High Court guidelines which state a judge should recuse themselves if “a fair-minded, fully informed observer would have a reasonable apprehension that the judge might not bring an impartial mind” in deciding the case.

Justice Whata didn’t recall Krishnan’s motoring case and laughed as he joked: “so it’s a chance for me to exact some utu, is it?”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Crown prosecutor Luke Radich. (File photo)

Crown prosecutor Luke Radich said there was no need for the judge to step away from the case as Krishnan had misled the justice system, rather than the individual judge.

Justice Whata said judges frequently sentence defendants who have given evidence in their own defence, but verdicts suggested the defendant’s version of events had not been accepted by a jury.

He also pointed to examples where High Court judges have decisions overturned by the Court of Appeal and referred back to them.

Justice Whata said the same District Court judge who had declined to grant a discharge without conviction had gone on to sentence Krishnan. Judge Dawson was not asked to recuse himself in that case.

Justice Whata asked Tait if he knew of any cases where this issue had been raised. Tait said in 30 years he had not come across a case quite like it.

Tait said it was the first time he had come across the issue.

Justice Whata asked Tait and Radich to research the topic and file written submissions on their position. The appeal was adjourned.