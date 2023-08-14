Worker suffers serious hand injury at Mosgiel workplace

A worker suffered a hand injury at Timpack in Mosgiel.

A worker has been taken to Dunedin Hospital after suffering a ‘’serious hand injury’’ at his workplace.

The incident happened at Timpack – which manufactures pallets – on Carnross Rd, Mosgiel, at 2.15pm on Monday.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance, one operations manager and a rapid response unit to the industrial site.

A patient was taken to Hospital in a serious condition.

The person sustained a serious hand injury, a police spokesperson confirmed.

WorkSafe has been advised.