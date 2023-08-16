Masked person arrested gun pointed outside shop in south Auckland

An air rifle was seized by police and one person was taken into custody. (File photo)

A person has been taken into custody by police after holding a gun outside a business in the south Auckland suburb of Goodwood Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

At 12.17pm, police received reports of two masked people in a vehicle, with one holding a gun outside a business on Everglade Drive in Goodwood Heights, a police spokesperson said.

“The vehicle was driven away, and the Eagle helicopter helped track it to an address known to police on Keri Anne Place in Goodwood Heights.”

An air rifle was seized at the address by police and one person was taken into custody.

“Police are considering charges,” the spokesperson said.