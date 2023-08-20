Lethal party drug DMP cooked in 'clandestine labs' is on the rise in NZ

An example of a package of dimethylpentylone seized at the border by Customs.

A lethal chemical compound masquerading as other drugs has prompted a warning from authorities after people became seriously ill.

Four men in their 30s were treated at Hawke’s Bay Hospital last week, with two critical, after they took “MDMA-type substances” that were in fact a potentially deadly combination of chemicals.

Founder of Hawke’s Bay community service One Voice, Lynsey Abbott, got a call from one man’s whānau to say he was “fighting for his life” after taking “laced MDMA”.

”I was horrified – it’s so concerning that this is now on our streets. We’ve been keeping our eyes on flakka, what they call the zombie drug. Now there is this other synthetic drug. The big worry is that people don’t even know they are taking it.”

The family of the man was concerned that others might meet a similar fate.

”We tell people to stay away from shit altogether ideally, but if they’re going to take it, it’s a problem when there are people selling stuff that can kill you,” said Abbott.

A “serious harm” alert from Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand (DIANZ) has been updated to reveal that the four men had taken a deadly combination of a synthetic drug, dimethylpentylone (DMP), with alcohol and a sedative medication.

National Drug Intelligence Bureau manager, Julia Smith, said such a combination could “lead to stronger, more unpredictable and in some cases dangerous effects”.

Dimethylpentylone, which can come in powder, crystal and pill form, is increasingly being passed off as MDMA (ecstasy), meaning people are unwittingly consuming a potentially lethal dose.

“As shown by the harm events in Hawke’s Bay, dimethylpentylone continues to be misrepresented as MDMA in New Zealand. As the two substances can vary in strength and effects, this poses a risk to people who consume dimethylpentylone believing it to be MDMA,” said Smith.

The prevalence of the drug throughout the country has increased since it was first detected in Dunedin in late 2021.

Manager of intelligence at Customs New Zealand, Bruce Berry, said that between January 1, 2022 and July 31, 2023, there were 60 border seizures of dimethylpentylone, amounting to 36.1 kilograms.

The majority of the attempted imports were from China and Hong Kong, followed by the Netherlands.

“We are aware of the dangers of dimethylpentylone being misrepresented within the community and continue to conduct testing to identify new substances and compound mixtures that may cause harm,” Berry told Stuff.

In June a Christchurch man pled guilty to importing $700,000 of methamphetamine and pills containing DMP, coloured pink with a playboy logo.

New Zealand Drug Foundation director, Sarah Helm, said that DMP was a stronger stimulant than MDMA.

It can cause severe symptoms when people take larger doses or mix it with substances such as alcohol which cause the “body’s functions to slow down dangerously”, she said.

“People might also not realise that mixing a depressant with a stimulant can mask the effects of the stimulant, which can lead to people taking too much of the stimulant,” said Helm.

DMP feels like MDMA for the first hour or so before side effects kick in. There is no way to tell if a drug is dimethylpentylone by its look, taste, texture, or smell, Helm said.

While New Zealand retail outlets such as Cosmic Corner or The Hempstore now sell testing kits, they are limited in that they only reveal if a drug does not contain MDMA, but cannot tell if a drug is MDMA mixed with a more dangerous substance like DMP, she said.

People mistakenly taking DMP in the same dose they would normally take ecstasy have reported “unpleasant or unpredictable” side effects including nausea, anxiety and a speeding heart rate. Extreme reactions include fever, loss of consciousness, seizure, and stopping breathing.

DMP is also concerning Australian customs and police who detected a significant increase in illicit imports over the last year, warning the drug was “unchartered territory” with the risk of serious harm or overdose.

US Customs and Border Protection issued a similar warning last month saying “clandestine labs across the globe” were cooking the dangerous new substance.

In July, US customs seized 32kg of DMP from China disguised as beauty products.

The Hawke’s Bay men who took the fake MDMA have now all left hospital, with one discharging himself, said a Te Whatu Ora spokesperson.

Te Whatu Ora strongly urged people to exercise caution when taking MDMA-type substances, and a spokesperson said the agency urged people to call 111 immediately with adverse effects or signs of overdose such as difficulty breathing, seizure and loss of consciousness.

Free drug-checking clinics are available throughout New Zealand.