Bar staff took car keys off extremely drunk man, so he tried hot-wiring his car

A man who was so drunk that bar staff took his car keys from him was caught by police a short time later trying to hotwire his car while nearly five times over the legal limit.

Napier man Zahan Aramoana, 26, was already on bail on charges of aggravated careless driving causing injury and aggravated driving with excess breath alcohol when the staff at the Sideline Bar took his keys from him at around 10.30 pm on December 23, 2022.

The bar staff rang police, advising them that Aramoana appeared extremely intoxicated and was trying to drive. When police arrived, he was trying to hotwire his car. Breath testing showed he had 1235 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath – almost five times the legal limit.

Aramoana was charged with attempting aggravated driving with excess breath alcohol and driving contrary to an alcohol interlock.

He pleaded guilty to those charges, and the earlier charges and was sentenced by Judge Russell Collins in the Napier District Court in March this year.

Judge Collins sentenced Aramoana to two years and four months in jail.

Aramoana, who had also been convicted of drink-driving in 2017 and 2021, appealed the sentence. His appeal was heard by Justice Matthew Palmer in the High Court at Napier last month.

Aramoana said Judge Collins erred by taking the December offending as the lead offence, by imposing an uplift to the sentence for a charge that had been withdrawn (driving contrary to an interlock charge), and by mistakenly referring to a charge of driving while disqualified. He said a lower starting point should have been imposed, and submitted he was entitled for discounts for engaging in restorative justice and offering to make amends through providing mechanical services.

Aramoana also provided evidence relating to the hardship his partner and her children had faced as a result of him being in prison.

Police opposed the appeal.

In his recently released decision, Justice Palmer said Judge Collins had not necessarily erred by taking the December offending as the lead offence. Although it didn’t involve actual driving, it was “egregious” offending.

He did, however, agree that Judge Collins had erred in several respects when reaching his end sentence, and felt there was “a compelling case that Mr Aramoana should be subject to home detention rather than imprisonment”.

He said Aramoana had “never experienced home detention before, let alone imprisonment”, and noted that a Department of Corrections report had recommended home detention.

At the sentencing, the police submitted that a sentence of home detention would be appropriate in the circumstances.

Justice Palmer said home detention would allow Aramoana to help with his partner’s two children and his newborn baby, as well as allowing him to engage in alcohol counselling and other treatment programmes “which he clearly needs”.

He quashed the jail sentence and replaced it with a sentence of nine months and one week’s home detention, noting that Aramoana had already served four months in jail.

Several conditions were imposed including a requirement to attend an assessment for alcohol and drug counselling, treatment or programmes as directed.

The disqualification from driving for two years from 29 March 2023 and reparations of $6990 remain in place.