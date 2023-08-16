Live: Jury finds Lauren Dickason guilty of murder of her 3 children

Live: Jury finds Lauren Dickason guilty of murder on all 3 counts ... read more

15:32, Aug 16 2023
1 NEWS
The 42-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murdering her girls Liane, Maya and Karla in September 2021, using the defences of infanticide and insanity.
Lauren Dickason is accused of murdering her three young daughters in Timaru in 2021.
George Heard/Pool
