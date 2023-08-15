Mum describes moment she saw stolen van speeding away with her baby inside

Auckland woman Nola Pasikala walked in and out of a laundromat to grab her clothes only to witness her van being stolen with her clothes inside.

Every parent’s worst nightmare came true for a West Auckland mother on a simple visit to the laundromat when she witnessed her van being stolen, with her baby still inside.

Nola Pasikala said she had only popped inside the laundromat on Monday for a couple of minutes to grab her basket and could see the van from out the window.

Her elder daughter had been with her to help with the laundry and take care of her two-month-old son, but had gone to a dairy next door to buy lunch.

When Pasikala exited the laundromat with her basket she saw her van speeding off.

“At first I thought it was my daughter in the van, but then I realised she wouldn’t be driving that fast.”

Security footage recorded outside Blue 2 Laundromat on Roberts Road in Te Atatū shows two men riding past the van on bicycles. One returns and then the van is driven away.

Pasikala’s phone was on the passenger seat of the van along with her wallet. She ran inside the laundromat and begged another customer to let her use theirs.

“The lady was confused, because I was crying and asking to use her phone to call the police.”

Pasikala said that the police arrived within minutes of her making the phone call. Fortunately she had seen which direction the van went and was able to tell them.

She said that within 15 minutes police had spotted the vehicle.

A spokesperson for Police said the Eagle helicopter located the vehicle and tracked it to nearby Meadow Crescent, also in Te Atatū.

“Police were quickly on the scene and found the baby inside.”

The first thing Pasikala did was call each of her daughters to share the news.

“Praise God that I have got my baby back. I was very scared that he had been lost.”

The infant boy was taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up. Pasikala said doctors confirmed that he was perfectly fine.

Meanwhile, photos taken by a resident of Meadow Crescent show police searching the area with dogs.

A police spokesperson said that no arrests had yet been made, but they were following “positive lines of enquiry”.

The incident took place less than 24 hours after community-wide efforts to return two-year-old Willow in West Auckland to her parents after she went missing on Sunday.

The woman who found Willow told Stuff that she had been driving with her husband on Universal Drive when she saw something in the rearview mirror.

“For a second I thought I’d run something over, but then I saw it was a little child. I opened my door and I just ran to her,” Pelenato recalled, with tears in her eyes.