Road spikes used twice to stop 12 and 13-year-olds, after cars stolen in Auckland

Six youngsters between the ages of 12 and 13 have been arrested in the east Auckland suburb of Ellerslie-Panmure overnight.

Police used road spikes twice to stop the alleged offenders fleeing in two vehicles.

At about 3.45am, a group was seen breaking into vehicles and police were contacted, a spokesperson said.

The police helicopter was deployed into the area.

All six will be referred to Youth Aid.

“One of these vehicles came to a stop in the Ōtara after spikes were successfully deployed on Ti Rakau Drive, and five youths were arrested by police,” Inspector Rakana Cook said.

“Eagle has continued to observe the movements of the second vehicle as it travelled around the Howick and Whitford area.”

Spikes were again used on the Panmure Bridge, and the driver was later taken into custody on the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.