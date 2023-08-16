Woman charged over alleged attempt to smuggle ammunition to prisoner in Auckland jail

The woman attempted to bring in ammunition into Mt Eden Corrections Facility. (File photo)

A 37-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly attempting to bring in ammunition into Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

Court documents seen by Stuff show the 37-year-old woman allegedly attempted to bring .22 calibre ammunition into the prison on August 1 with the intention that it should come into the possession of a prisoner.

Do you know more? Email catrin.owen@stuff.co.nz

The woman is further charged with unlawfully possessing the ammunition.

Police were unable to comment as the matter was before the court and directed questioning to Corrections, who have also been contacted for comment.

The woman is set to appear at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

Last month, a 41-year-old prison staffer was charged with attempting to smuggle tobacco and cannabis into the same prison.

